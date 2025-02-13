Illinois couple creates dream off-grid home with two Amish cabins: 'We wouldn't trade that for anything'

With no energy bills to pay, reduced grocery bills thanks to home-grown food, and no interest payments on a mortgage, they'll also be saving lots of money throughout their time on the land.

When their kids flew the nest, one Illinois couple decided it was also time for them to seek new pastures.

Jason and Jennifer Remillard told Business Insider about how they packed up their home in the Chicago suburbs and headed for a remote location in Maine to begin their new life off-grid.

The Remillards found a 58-acre plot of land online that they fell in love with, and they bought two Amish cabins to set up in the woodland clearing.

Despite his self-confessed lack of carpentry expertise, Jason created a five-foot-by-five-foot "hallway" to connect the two structures, creating one complete home.

Electricity at the property is provided by solar panels, allowing them to avoid costly bills, be more independent, and avoid using power from an energy grid that still relies on polluting dirty fuels. What's more, when extreme weather hits, they also won't be affected by grid outages.

In addition to all of these benefits, their available land also gives them the opportunity to grow their own food, with raised beds located around the property containing fresh produce that's free from industrial pesticides.

The Remillards broke down the costs of making their dream a reality.

"When we left Illinois, we wanted everything paid off," they said. "The property was $50,000, the vehicles were $40,000, the two Amish cabins were $24,000, and the solar panels were $12,000."

All in, that's under $150,000, which is significantly cheaper than the cost of a typical home. According to Zillow, the average property price in the United States is over $350,000.

With no energy bills to pay, reduced grocery bills thanks to home-grown food, and no interest payments on a mortgage, they'll also be saving lots of money throughout their time on the land.

The couple spent 10 years planning and saving money to make their off-grid homestead a reality, proving that it's not necessarily a lifestyle change you can make overnight. However, despite the need for patience and hours upon hours of hard work, Jason said they "wouldn't trade that for anything."

"We've documented this journey on YouTube," the Remillards said. "It's to show people out there who aren't in their 20s that no matter how old you get, you can still follow your dreams."

