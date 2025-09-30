Amish entrepreneurs reveal the surprising tech that keeps their business off-grid: 'Connecting to the electricity grid was simply not an option'

Some Amish entrepreneurs have realized that switching from expensive diesel generators to solar panels and backup batteries for power allows them to save big on electricity while keeping a simple, off-grid lifestyle.

Victron Energy (@VictronEnergyBV) shared a video on its YouTube channel showing how one Amish-run repair business in Indiana is saving thousands of dollars a year on fuel costs by installing a solar setup.

"Connecting to the electricity grid was simply not an option," the company wrote in the caption. "They had been spending up to $96,000 a year for diesel to run their generator. They now have six Victron Energy Quattro inverters and a bank of lithium powering their workshops." Their business involves refitting forklift trucks, which require a lot of power for welding and other industrial functions. Upgrading to solar has given them consistent, reliable energy for operations without having to rely on grid power.

The customer told Victron Energy that they "absolutely love" the system after 12 months of ownership, adding that it's eliminated most of their fuel costs while providing a more stable source of electricity — and better neighborhood air quality.

They still use the generator for backup, but with the 49-kilowatt system plus battery backup, it's allowed them to greatly reduce the need for polluting fuels and have more peace of mind.

"What a massive system. Being in Ohio, I have seen plenty of Amish around. Many have some solar," one person commented, adding, "That is a huge fuel bill. They should be able to recoup those costs soon."

"Congratulations to the project's creators and the Amish for investing in this technology," someone else said.

