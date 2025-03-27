Frustrated CVS worker vents over management's infuriating choices: 'It's a shame'

"The corporate people are so out of touch with their stores."

In the attention economy, companies are focusing more on advertising than their own workforce, pouring money into flashy marketing campaigns and cutting back on manpower.

A Redditor, criticized CVS Pharmacy for investing in promotional trucks while employees struggle to keep up with understaffed shifts. In their post, they described a conversation with CVS employees who confirmed that store hours have been slashed, making it difficult to manage day-to-day operations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Meanwhile, a promotional truck — plastered with CVS branding and slogans — was spotted in town, fueling frustration among workers who feel the company prioritizes image over real workplace needs.

"The corporate people are so out of touch with their stores and the demands needed, it's a shame. I feel bad for the employees in these stores," the post reads.

CVS is not alone in prioritizing marketing over labor costs. Many corporations allocate massive budgets to ad campaigns. This "ad creep" means that people are constantly being bombarded with promotional messaging.

Meanwhile, this spending results in fewer employees on the floor, leading to long checkout lines, empty shelves, and overworked staff as fewer workers handle the same workload.

Beyond its impact on employees, excessive advertising fuels consumerism — driving up demand for mass-produced goods that contribute to waste, pollution, and overfilled landfills. This cycle prioritizes corporate profit over sustainable practices and worker well-being.

The post quickly engaged users who called out CVS for its priorities.

"The truck costs $100 per day, another $120 for the driver for an 8 hour shift. Probably $40 for gas. Shy of $5,000 a day to run a fleet of 18 trucks. Or, you could buy around 300 hours of labor for that amount," said one commenter.

"CVS Health Blimp coming soon," joked another, referring to other absurd advertising tactics used by various companies.

As workers voice their frustrations, consumers are also seeking alternatives.

Thrifting, Buy Nothing groups, and supporting ethical businesses are all ways to push back against overconsumption and corporate exploitation.

