Individual sparks controversy after sharing photo of infuriating scene inside public restroom: 'Nowhere is safe'

by Lindy Whitehouse
It seems everywhere you look these days, adverts are front and center. When you turn on the TV, go online, or even take a bus, sales schemes inundate you, and sometimes they turn up in the strangest places. 

A picture shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit showed advertisements have even made their way into public bathrooms in Taipei, where screens try to sell you something from where you sit. 

This picture proves that even the most private places are not free from the constant call of consumerism and overconsumption. 

Advertising fuels overconsumption, and overconsumption is hurting the planet. It is directly linked to the increase in heat-trapping gases, which is causing the current global temperature increase and extreme weather events to worsen. In addition, according to The Guardian, many companies that spend large amounts on advertising are some of the worst for the planet, including those linked to dirty energy, gas-fueled cars, and aviation. 

While you can't control where and how companies try to sell you something, there are many ways to combat overconsumption. Buying secondhand can help reduce harmful waste and save you money. Thrift stores and online marketplaces like ThredUp, Poshmark, and Craigslist can be great resources for finding everything from high-end clothing to kitchenware and furniture. Thrifting also extends the life of items that would otherwise likely end up in landfills, further reducing pollution. 

Buy Nothing groups are also a great resource for finding or giving away secondhand items for free instead of throwing them out. These community groups became popular on Facebook, but there are now also some mobile apps that work the same way.

As far as the OP's post goes, commenters were not impressed. 

"This is a first," wrote one. 

"That's so uncomfortable," said another. 

"Nowhere is safe," added one more.

Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

Absolutely 👍

Sometimes 🤔

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

