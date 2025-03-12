  • Business Business

Driver shares picture of unexpected message that popped up on car's touchscreen: 'This should straight up be illegal'

"Also it's just tasteless."

by Robert Crow
"Also it's just tasteless."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many drivers rely on their entertainment systems to provide directions or to control their car's music and climate. Sometimes, these systems can be sources of frustration, but that's typically for the same reasons as any technology — maybe the system is slow to respond or the touchscreen isn't as responsive as normal.

One Reddit driver, however, posted a picture of an unexpected but maddening feature of their system.

"Also it's just tasteless."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Jeep puts ads on the … screen in my car," the Redditor wrote.

Sure enough, the photo shows an entertainment screen with a message promoting extended warranty services for a car. It even offers an option to immediately call the company to speak with a representative and purchase a plan.

The ad not only infuriated the poster but also most commenters.

"This should straight up be illegal," one wrote. "Also it's just tasteless."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It also, in a roundabout way, is contributing to the overheating of the planet.

Advertising is just one way that companies get you to buy their goods and products, which leads to the manufacturing of more goods, which releases polluting gases into the atmosphere. These are some of the gases that trap heat in the environment and are causing the climate to change.

The more ways that advertisers can get their message in front of consumers' eyes, such as on a car's entertainment screen, the more likely it is people will buy their products and start that damaging cycle.

Do you think gas stoves should be banned nationwide?

No way 👎

Let each state decide 🗳️

I'm not sure 🤔

Definitely 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Oh," one Redditor commented. "So that's why manufacturers opt to install tablets on the dashboard [rather] than the more practical knobs and buttons."

For those concerned with overcommercialization and excessive consumer consumption, there are steps you can take to help.

The circular economy promotes reusing, recycling, and regenerating products, keeping these materials in use and out of landfills. This can be accomplished by donating to (and buying from) thrift stores, by making smart recycling decisions, or by frequenting your communities' "buy nothing" groups.

And there are some brands that contribute positively to the circular economy. By supporting them, you're supporting brands that reuse and recycle materials, creating a less-wasteful society.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x