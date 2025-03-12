Driver shares picture of unexpected message that popped up on car's touchscreen: 'This should straight up be illegal'

Many drivers rely on their entertainment systems to provide directions or to control their car's music and climate. Sometimes, these systems can be sources of frustration, but that's typically for the same reasons as any technology — maybe the system is slow to respond or the touchscreen isn't as responsive as normal.

One Reddit driver, however, posted a picture of an unexpected but maddening feature of their system.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Jeep puts ads on the … screen in my car," the Redditor wrote.

Sure enough, the photo shows an entertainment screen with a message promoting extended warranty services for a car. It even offers an option to immediately call the company to speak with a representative and purchase a plan.

The ad not only infuriated the poster but also most commenters.

"This should straight up be illegal," one wrote. "Also it's just tasteless."

It also, in a roundabout way, is contributing to the overheating of the planet.

Advertising is just one way that companies get you to buy their goods and products, which leads to the manufacturing of more goods, which releases polluting gases into the atmosphere. These are some of the gases that trap heat in the environment and are causing the climate to change.

The more ways that advertisers can get their message in front of consumers' eyes, such as on a car's entertainment screen, the more likely it is people will buy their products and start that damaging cycle.

"Oh," one Redditor commented. "So that's why manufacturers opt to install tablets on the dashboard [rather] than the more practical knobs and buttons."

For those concerned with overcommercialization and excessive consumer consumption, there are steps you can take to help.

The circular economy promotes reusing, recycling, and regenerating products, keeping these materials in use and out of landfills. This can be accomplished by donating to (and buying from) thrift stores, by making smart recycling decisions, or by frequenting your communities' "buy nothing" groups.

And there are some brands that contribute positively to the circular economy. By supporting them, you're supporting brands that reuse and recycle materials, creating a less-wasteful society.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.