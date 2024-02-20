‘Cup Noodles’ sparks piping hot debate with new packaging for classic product — here’s what changed

A microwaving mix-up is heating up social media.

A popular meme is sparking buzz online about Cup Noodles’ recent switch from styrofoam to paper cups. A post in Reddit’s r/memes forum shows a stuffed monkey awkwardly looking away, meant to represent “everyone who has been microwaving the styrofoam [Cup Noodles] this entire time.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

The meme pokes fun at the common but dangerous mistake of microwaving styrofoam cups, a misstep that can now be avoided thanks to Cup Noodles’ eco-friendly redesign. As commenters shared their embarrassing anecdotes, the internet collectively realized that this particular cooking folly was common.

Microwaving styrofoam containers risks rapid heating that melts and deforms the cups and releases toxic fumes. Yet despite public awareness campaigns, accidents still occur. Cup Noodles’ redesign finally brings a solution, as their paper cups are much more microwave-safe.

Small changes such as updated packaging redirect mistakes into safer outcomes. Through better design, brands show care by leading consumers toward smarter choices — both for personal welfare and planetary health.

By encouraging commenters to share funny anecdotes and surprises, this meme was a lighthearted way to spread awareness about a dangerous practice. Cup Noodles’ switch also gives consumers an easy method to avoid hazardous waste.

Reactions to the post demonstrated relatable shock and humor.

One commenter confessed to disastrous results from their experience teaching middle school: “My f*** up: leaving the room for a few minutes… Kid’s f*** up: they put a styrofoam Cup Noodles container into my microwave with no water and turned it on.” Returning to “kids squealing” and smoke, the Redditor found the panicking student had disposed of the fiery foam by throwing it directly into the trash.

Another Redditor shared a classic college story: “Plenty of people lack critical thinking, especially when hungry. In my first year of college, our dorm fire alarms went off at least 3 separate instances at various times from 2-4 am, because people would put those kraft mac and cheese microwave cups in the microwave with no water, set it to like 5 min, and walk away.”

