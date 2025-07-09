US universities announce massive project that could transform how we power our schools: 'Another step forward'

Things just got a lot brighter in New Haven, where a massive solar energy project was completed in partnership with Greenskies Clean Focus. The new 2.32 megawatt network is going to power two Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) campuses with low-cost, sustainable solar energy, the Hartford Courant reported.

The project is technically a distributed energy resource (DER) solar facility, which means it comprises a series of decentralized, grid-connected solar panel systems — totaling 4,290 panels — that will generate and store power near the two campuses.

Officials estimate that the system will help CSCU reap approximately $6 million in energy savings over a 20-year span. Through generating over 3 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy each year, the Courant explained, this will allow the CSCU system to offset more than 1,500 tons of atmospheric-polluting toxic gases. That's the equivalent of not burning over 156,000 gallons of gasoline each year.

Additional energy savings will come from Connecticut's virtual net metering program, which allows the owner of a renewable energy system to receive credits for any extra power they generate, including energy produced at a remote site.

"This project represents another step forward in Connecticut's transition to a clean energy future," Ryan Linares, of Greenskies Clean Focus, said. "We are helping institutions like CSCU reduce energy costs and carbon emissions while supporting the state's renewable energy objectives. We deeply appreciate CSCU's continued partnership, which has now resulted in over 14.5 MW successful distributed solar projects that demonstrate the power of collaboration in advancing sustainable energy solutions."

The state has also launched solar projects across other agencies. One solar initiative in Connecticut's prisons is projected to save the Department of Corrections $11 million in energy costs over 25 years, the Courant reported.

Solar projects continue to expand nationwide, with public and private initiatives in all 50 states. Overall, the clean energy sector experienced job growth rates that were more than twice those of the general employment market in 2023, according to the Department of Energy. By migrating away from polluting fossil fuels, solar projects like this one help reduce air pollution and planet-warming emissions, thereby securing a more stable and resilient future for all.

