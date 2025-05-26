Government considers controversial new law to ease restrictions on problematic industry: 'It's a very hard bell to unring'

"The reality is that this isn't just some guy with a computer."

New Hampshire introduced a controversial bill to block any local effort to regulate cryptocurrency mining — an industry that's been under scrutiny for its steep energy demands and disruptive presence in neighborhoods across the country.

The proposed legislation, House Bill 639, would prevent local and state officials from limiting crypto mining operations, setting off alarms among environmental groups and consumer advocates.

While lawmakers recently shelved voting on the bill, with an intent to revisit it next year, according to the New Hampshire Bulletin, this legislation is sparking debate not just over property rights and digital innovation — but also over pollution, noise, and local control.

What is crypto mining?

Cryptocurrency mining is the process of using high-powered computers to solve complex math problems and "unlock" digital currencies like Bitcoin. These mining rigs run constantly, often around the clock, which requires a huge amount of electricity.

Over time, crypto mining has become more industrialized, with entire facilities housing thousands of machines. While digital currencies are still touted by some as the money of the future, mining them comes at a real-world cost — particularly to the environment and nearby communities.

Why does crypto mining matter now?

The bill in New Hampshire would ban municipalities from limiting crypto mining based on energy use or noise. It also prohibits charging crypto miners extra for their strain on the electric grid and protects the use of cryptocurrency in commercial transactions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Supporters say the law will make the state more attractive to digital asset businesses.

"We want to get out of this scarcity mindset that there's only a fixed pie of so much energy to go around," said Rep. Keith Ammon, the bill's sponsor, per the Bulletin. But critics say it opens the door to unchecked energy consumption and industrial noise — all without community input.

Research shows a single Bitcoin transaction uses as much electricity as the average U.S. household does in more than 45 days and enough water to fill a backyard pool. That pollution adds up fast, especially in areas where electricity still comes from dirty energy sources like coal or methane gas.

And while some operations are starting to power their rigs with clean energy, the crypto industry as a whole still relies heavily on polluting fuels.

How can this affect local communities and the environment?

For many advocates, this bill isn't just about digital currency — it's about the right of communities to protect themselves.

"The reality is that this isn't just some guy with a computer," said Cathy Corkery of the New Hampshire Sierra Club. "These are supercomputers that suck up a lot of energy."

Corkery worries that crypto mines could spike electricity bills, strain local power infrastructure, and hurt wildlife with the hot water they discharge to cool equipment. Perhaps most concerning is the bill's one-size-fits-all approach: Towns would lose the power to govern these facilities based on their own needs.

States like Arkansas have already seen backlash after passing similar laws, prompting emergency rollbacks amid noise complaints and legal challenges, as the Bulletin notes. "It's a very hard bell to unring," said Cyndie Roberson of the National Coalition Against Cryptomining.

As the debate continues, the stakes are clear: balancing economic opportunity with environmental sustainability — and making sure everyday people still have a voice in decisions that affect their health, homes, and future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







