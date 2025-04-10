Groundbreaking tech promises to change the landscape of digital currency: 'Not every cryptocurrency is an energy guzzler'

This is one innovation we'll likely be seeing a lot more of.

Crypto cards are gaining serious momentum — and they might just help clean up digital finance's dirty reputation, according to Blue and Green Tomorrow.

Cryptocurrency cards, which work like your typical debit or credit card but are funded by digital currency, are showing up with a greener twist. Thanks to blockchain networks shifting to cleaner tech like proof-of-stake (PoS), some crypto cards now come with a significantly smaller pollution impact.

Why does that matter? Because crypto mining — especially for big names like Bitcoin — uses a shocking amount of electricity, much of it from dirty energy. Some estimates compare Bitcoin's annual energy use to that of an entire mid-sized country. This power demand doesn't just strain energy grids — it also drives up electricity bills for everyday people and contributes to the air pollution that harms our communities.

But cleaner blockchain systems are proving that the future doesn't have to be so grim. When Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, upgraded to a PoS system in 2022, it cut its energy usage by more than 99.9%. That shift set the stage for more energy-conscious digital financial tools — including crypto cards.

These greener crypto cards don't stop at lower energy use. Some are made with recycled or biodegradable materials. Others donate a portion of transaction fees to carbon-reducing projects, like reforestation or clean energy development. And because they make it easier to spend crypto without converting back and forth between currencies, they reduce reliance on energy-hungry traditional banking systems.

Despite ongoing skepticism about cryptocurrency — a recent survey from Pew Research Center showed 63% of U.S. adults aren't fully sold on its safety — these upgraded cards could help bridge that trust gap. Many offer fraud protection, clear transaction histories, and greater transparency overall.

As Lyle Daly, a Motley Fool writer, put it, "Cryptocurrency receives quite a bit of criticism for its large carbon footprint. … However, not every cryptocurrency is an energy guzzler."

With the crypto card market projected to grow from $25 billion in 2023 to over $400 billion by 2033, per Blue and Green Tomorrow, this is one innovation we'll likely be seeing a lot more of — and that might just be a win for both our wallets and the world.

