Experts warn against hidden impacts of bitcoin mining: 'We estimated that 1.9 million Americans were exposed'

Bitcoin mining is a known energy hog, burning through more electricity each year than some countries. A growing number of miners are tapping into clean energy sources to reduce the environmental impacts of bitcoin mining, The Shib reported. However, the industry's environmental footprint remains concerning.

What is the environmental impact of bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining demands constant power to keep high-performance computers running 24/7. Much of that power relies on burning dirty fuels, releasing polluting gases that trap heat and influence rising global temperatures.

One study published in the journal Nature Communications found that about 85% of the electricity used to power some of the largest crypto mines in the United States came from dirty fuels.

Why are bitcoin mining's environmental impacts important?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, bitcoin and other crypto mining may consume as much as 2.3% of U.S. electricity. The industry puts pressure on the energy grid, requiring infrastructure upgrades to support its heavy energy needs. In some areas of the country, consumers see higher energy bills as a result.

Bitcoin mining is also rough on the environment. The burning of dirty fuels used for many bitcoin mining operations pollutes the air and negatively impacts health.

The Nature Communications study authors said, "We estimated that 1.9 million Americans were exposed to ≥0.1 μg/m3 of additional PM2.5 pollution from Bitcoin mines, which were often hundreds of miles away from communities they affected."

PM2.5 refers to tiny particles that, when breathed in, are associated with respiratory and heart problems and, in some cases, premature death.

Bitcoin mining also has broader climate consequences. The crypto industry accounts for as much as five times more carbon pollution than traditional currencies, a study found.

This is happening at a time when scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have called for "deep cuts" to harmful carbon pollution, per Scientific American.

How bitcoin mining can counteract energy consumption

There are serious concerns surrounding the environmental impacts of bitcoin mining. However, the industry is starting to show real progress toward cleaner solutions.

"The plot's actually a lot more exciting than it gets credit for," reported The Shib, which noted the industry's early steps toward using cleaner energy sources.

It's true. The Cambridge Digital Mining Industry Report said that bitcoin mining's renewable energy usage has grown. Now, 42.6% of it comes from renewable energy sources, such as wind power and hydropower.

Several mining facilities have already switched to cleaner energy, and more are following suit. For example, Soluna, a sustainable data center developer, secured 60 acres of land in Texas to build a data center that can harness power from a nearby wind farm.

Embracing clean energy sources is a smart investment for the future. Bitcoin mining still has work to do to lower its overall environmental impact, but it's making progress in the right direction.

