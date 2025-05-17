Lawmakers propose new bill to lessen crypto industry's impact on households: 'We need to rise to the challenge'

"There is eventually a prioritization that could be discussed."

Cryptocurrency miners and data centers have found a home in Texas because of abundant, cheap electricity.

However, as CCN reported, newly proposed legislation could create stricter standards to limit these activities because they are raising utility rates for households.

What are cryptocurrency mining regulations?

Cryptocurrency regulations focus on energy consumption, tax considerations, and environmental impacts. Multiple states have laws to manage the energy demand of crypto mining and to protect miners from regulations that might otherwise treat them like data centers.

Regulations develop frameworks for the cryptocurrency industry and can help prevent legal issues like money laundering and fraud.

Why are cryptocurrency regulations important?

Lawmakers in Texas have suggested new regulations on cryptocurrency mining out of concern for residents' energy bill costs.

Mining consumes vast amounts of energy, and Texas has been able to supply that energy through natural gas, wind turbines, and other sources. Major mining operations have built enormous facilities in Texas because of dynamic pricing schemes that offer discounted rates and the opportunity to sell unused power back to the grid.

However, these activities have contributed to strain on the Texas grid.

Proponents of the Texas bill say that large mining operations now require more oversight to stabilize the energy grid. A big reason for this is that while crypto miners generate tens of millions of dollars monthly, ordinary Texas citizens are seeing their utility bills rise.

"I think we need to rise to the challenge of getting the needed generation onto the grid," said bill sponsor Senator Charles Schwertner, per the Texas Tribune. "But there is eventually a prioritization that could be discussed, and obviously Texans — their families, their homes, their businesses — are the most important individuals, the most important clients for electricity."

How laws can help keep energy affordable

Laws like the proposed Senate Bill 6 (SB6) in Texas have the potential to keep utility costs affordable for homeowners while ensuring crypto operations are accountable for their energy usage.

Electricity used to power mining and AI data centers affects energy prices for people completely unaffiliated with those industries.

To keep energy affordable in Texas and worldwide, it is crucial to invest in renewable energy, promote energy conservation, and improve energy efficiency.

These goals can be achieved by developing clean energy infrastructure, implementing policies that reward clean energy adoption, and embracing smart grid technologies to minimize energy waste.

Meanwhile, greener digital currencies and eco-friendly blockchains can help reduce excessive energy consumption.

With energy demands growing rapidly due to advancing technology, it is important to balance profits with climate sustainability and people's livelihoods in our communities.

