Shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of baffling message at local thrift store: 'Makes no sense'

Thrift stores have long been a staple for affordable, high-quality items that support the circular economy.

One thrift shopper was therefore appalled upon discovering rising prices in their local thrift shop, deterring them from purchasing their goods.

"The prices are already ridiculously high," the OP wrote in the subreddit r/ThriftGrift. "I like to go in there just to try things on and actually found a few cute things, but once I saw the surcharge notice, I left everything behind."

The post included a photo of Crossroads' new policy that will add a 3% surcharge to each purchase to "keep up with the rising cost of doing business."

This isn't the first time Crossroads has added a surcharge. Back in 2018, it added a 2% living wage surcharge to support its employees, according to CBS News. Crossroads is unlike other thrift stores, as it purchases secondhand clothing instead of accepting donations. Nevertheless, the thrift store has been flaunted as an affordable option long before its recent surcharge increase.

This comes at a time when most thrift stores that operate on donations are booming in popularity. As the traditional retailers are unaffordable for many Americans or sell mass-produced, low-quality fast fashion, typical thrift stores have become a valuable asset.

The Trump administration's tariffs policy has also introduced more economic uncertainty.

Adele Meyer, the executive director of The Association of Resale Professionals, told NPR that "whenever there is an economic downturn, a recession or anything like that, there are more people that will start shopping resale that may not have shopped resale before."

It's important to note that most thrift store prices remain consistent in the face of popularity, as they understand that their popularity has to do with low prices. In the past, Crossroads has also said the surcharge helps it keep its prices low.

There are environmental benefits that also come with thrifting. According to Earth.org, the world generates more than 101 million tons of textile waste each year. Fast fashion, which has notoriously relied on cheap, low-quality goods as a selling point, is a major part of this problem.

Fortunately, thrifting can help keep quality items out of landfills while providing major savings for consumers. Luxury, designer, or cult-favorite goods are often in circulation for a fraction of the price. As for Crossroads' latest surcharge increase, Redditors weren't amused.

"Makes no sense," pointed out one Redditor. "'To keep our prices low, we're charging you more.'"

