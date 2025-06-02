Shopper sparks firestorm after exposing absurd thrift store price tag: 'I don't think people go to the thrift store ... to pay boutique prices'

"The whole point is to keep them out of the landfill."

A thrifter highlighted how corporate greed is infiltrating the industry by sharing a photo of clothing with an astounding price tag.

"They're delulu with these prices," the original poster wrote in the r/thrifting subreddit above a photo of a pair of brown Mare Mare pants priced at $150.

While the pants were brand new and the original tag showed that they retailed for $188, the price was not the markdown you would expect to find when shopping at a secondhand store.

Several of the commenters agreed with the OP's assessment.

"That is like next level delulu," one wrote. "They're a brand new pair of pants, sure, but the whole point is to keep them out of the landfill."

Another said, "I don't think people go to the thrift store with the intent to pay boutique prices."

While this instance highlights how corporate greed can impact secondhand shops, thrifting remains a great way to find bargains and save money. People have reported finding a range of quality items for low prices at their local thrift stores, and some have even come away with treasures that they wouldn't have found on the high street.

A report by CouponFellow highlighted just how much money thrifters can expect to save, with the average person saving over $1,700 per year. In addition to saving money, people who thrift engage in a more sustainable lifestyle that extends the life of products and keeps them out of landfills.

Keeping items out of landfills and reducing waste also decreases the demand for new products, which can help limit the energy and resources used in manufacturing, contributing to a cleaner planet.

