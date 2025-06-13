Innovative company announces massive project to harness the energy hidden within our oceans: 'Significant potential'

CorPower Ocean, a wave energy developer, launched a huge project to convert the energy from ocean waves into electricity.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, CorPower Ocean's 5-megawatt wave energy project will occur at the European Marine Energy Center in Orkney, Scotland. It is scheduled to deploy in 2029 and will become the largest wave energy project in the United Kingdom.

The project will involve 14 wave energy converters that can operate for up to 15 years. The converters will have spherical composite hulls nearly 30 feet in diameter to harness the power of the waves.

CorPower Ocean's technology has a storm protection system to lock down the devices for safety during extreme weather conditions. In the past, the company has seen success with its devices off the Portugal coast, operating in nearly 60-foot waves to produce electricity.

This technology is significant because it uses renewable resources and the natural energy of the ocean to send electricity to the grid. Similar companies have also seen early success, including Ocean Power Technologies and Eco Wave Power.

"There's a vast wave energy resource across the globe – estimated at nearly ten times Europe's annual electricity demand," said the European Marine Energy Center's managing director, Matthew Finn. "Progressing towards wave energy array demonstrations is vital to realising its significant potential to strengthen energy security, create a more robust energy mix and create economic value in coastal regions."

Our oceans can supply us with an incredible amount of energy if we can harness the power sustainably and effectively. Ocean-based energy can contribute to our future clean energy mix alongside solar, wind, and nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, as an individual, you can contribute to the diversification of healthy and sustainable energy by embracing clean energy at home. By installing solar panels, you'll reduce your monthly utility costs while curbing pollution and boosting your self-sufficiency beyond the grid.

Homeowners can save up to $10,000 on solar panel installations by comparing trusted installer quotes with EnergySage's free service.

In Scotland, CorPower Ocean will continue to source tidal stream and wave energy to add to the region's clean energy mix. It plans to add three more converters for a small wave farm before launching its massive 5-megawatt project at the energy center.

According to the company: "With its consistent and complementary production profile, wave energy helps plug the voids of wind and solar and brings stability to a future powered entirely by renewables. By taking on this critical role of providing stability, wave energy can make a major contribution to address climate change – and to help end our dependency on fossil fuels."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.