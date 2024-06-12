Clean energy company announces staggering milestone achievement with wave energy production: 'A commercially available solution'

While wave energy is still in its infancy, companies and investors worldwide are showing a growing interest in researching and developing this clean power source.

Ocean Power Technologies, a leading renewable energy company that specializes in wave power technology, recently announced a major clean energy milestone.

In a company news release, OPT revealed that it's nearing 15 megawatt-hours of production from its PowerBuoys, which harvest wave energy to supply reliable power to offshore industries, the defense and security sectors, and scientific research endeavors.

The PB3 PowerBuoy maintains a constant charge from the power of ocean waves and can operate in depths of over 65 feet to nearly 9,900 feet. It also contains an onboard battery pack to store excess electric energy in periods of calm seas, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.

The PB3 was put to the ultimate test when the powerful Hurricane Irene struck New Jersey in 2011. Despite stormy seas, OPT said it succeeded in its mission to supply power to coastal security networks for a U.S. Navy project.

According to the news release, OPT recently deployed its Next Generation PB off the New Jersey coast, resulting in "materially accelerated average energy production by combining solar, wind, and wave energy production capabilities."

However, the company's clean energy production milestone is based on installations throughout the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, and the Mediterranean and North seas. OPT reported that the energy generation comes from both commercial leases and sales, and clean energy investments from government programs.

Some of its notable customers include ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and the Office of Naval Research.

"These numbers show that non-grid-connected marine energy production is not just for the [research and development] community, but is a commercially available solution," Philipp Stratmann, CEO and president of OPT, said in the news release.

"Charging USVs [unmanned surface vehicle], monitoring the marine environment, including during whale migration season, and supporting the defense and security industry is all possible. We have worked with customers in defense, offshore wind, oil and gas, and general ocean sciences and look forward to announcing more deployments," he continued.

Some companies are already making waves in the industry, such as Sea Wave Energy Limited, which has been working on a special device that could one day power cities with ocean energy.

Oneka Technologies is even using wave energy to turn ocean water into freshwater, helping to tackle water scarcity in coastal communities in Chile.

The World Economic Forum noted that if fully utilized, wave energy has the potential to meet the entire world's electricity demand. Harnessing the power of the ocean, along with solar, wind, and geothermal energy, could help cool the planet, safeguard communities, create jobs, and ensure a healthier future for everyone.

