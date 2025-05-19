Innovative company uses cutting-edge tech to harness the power of ocean waves: 'We are proud to collaborate'

"The movement of the floaters [in the ocean] compresses and decompresses."

California is even closer to making big waves in energy generation. The Cool Down previously covered that Eco Wave Power had received its last required permit to pursue installing its wave technology at the Port of Los Angeles. Now the company has signed a manufacturing deal with the California-based All-Ways Metal, according to late-April reporting from International Water Power and Dam Construction.

In starting up floater production locally, there will be a new way to generate clean electricity extra close to home.

But what are floaters anyway? Once installed, these in-water devices will capture energy from ocean waves and turn it into electricity. As Eco Wave Power describes, "the movement of the floaters [in the ocean] compresses and decompresses hydraulic pistons, which transmit bio-degradable hydraulic fluid into land-located accumulators." The pressure that builds up in these accumulators ultimately turns a motor and then a generator, producing electricity.

"As we expand into the United States, we are proud to collaborate with All-Ways Metal, a highly respected and experienced woman-owned fabrication business," Eco Wave Power founder and chief executive officer Inna Braverman said in a statement.

This wave energy project — Eco Wave's first in the United States — is set to bring more clean energy to California, a state that once experienced rolling blackouts in 2000 and 2001. That situation was part of motivating the state to reassess its overreliance on imported energy and to prioritize the modernization of its grid, according to National Geographic.

The global supply chain is currently facing some disruptions due to recent tariff wars, but All-Ways Metal will manufacture the floaters locally. This could enable the project to start faster and make sustainable energy even more reliable.

As with many green initiatives — or, in this case, blue — there are likely to be new jobs created. This pilot may open up opportunities for technicians, construction fabricators, repair experts, and more.

Using water to produce renewable energy is nothing new — hydropower accounts for as much as "27% of total U.S. utility-scale renewable electricity generation and 5.86% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation," per Energy.gov. Now, though, innovations and collaborations in the space are posing real challenges to reliance on dirty fuels and rising global temperatures.

The Department of Energy previously announced it would award $112.5 million to advance wave energy technologies. And Central South University in China has developed ways to double the energy harnessed from ocean waves.

With no emissions, this energy source can help create a cleaner, cooler planet with less pollution. Electricity is cheaper when generated locally from a constant flow of water and waves rather than from mined or foreign sources that fluctuate in price and cost us rising temperatures and expensive damage from extreme weather events.

Areas that rely largely on water-based energy, such as Oregon and Washington State, tend to have cheaper electric bills than the rest of the country, per Energy.gov.

