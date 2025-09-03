Officials issue sweeping ban that will have major impact on restaurants: 'Ban the distribution'

This sets a major example for other cities.

Coronado, California, is taking bold steps to protect its coastlines and marine life.

The trial period of new regulations limiting polystyrene and single-use plastics is ending, and businesses will be expected to be in full compliance starting September 16, 2025.

The new rules "ban the distribution of single-use carryout bags at retail and food establishments, City facilities, and City-affiliated events," reported Coronado News.

Single-use plastic utensils are also banned, as are balloons.

Now, the "sale, distribution, and intentional release of any type of balloon filled with a gas lighter than air" is forbidden. This might seem like overkill, but the truth is that balloons are commonly released by accident and mistaken for food by animals, which can kill them. Birds can also get tangled up in their strings and be killed or seriously injured.

This will not only help protect the local marine wildlife, but reduce littering on the streets of Coronado, creating a safer, more beautiful city.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Officials have emphasized that the effort is not just about banning products but about encouraging residents and businesses to adopt more sustainable practices, such as using compostable, recyclable, or reusable alternatives.

For example, a provision of the law is that all businesses must allow customers to bring their own reusable bags, coffee mugs, or bottles for use in food service establishments.

Reducing single-use plastics can also cut carbon emissions linked to plastic production and disposal, aligning with broader climate goals. Reducing plastic keeps forever chemicals out of landfills, soil, and waterways.

This sets a major example for other coastal cities and shows that Coronado is prioritizing a safer and cleaner future for all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





