Scientists battle pest capable of wiping out crucial crops: 'Our research offers an unprecedented look'

Scientists from the University of Tennessee have made a major breakthrough in understanding how tomato plants respond to root-knot nematodes, a parasitic pest that contributes to significant crop losses worldwide.

By gaining insight into the genetic mechanisms behind tomato plants' reaction to nematode infections, researchers can develop genetically modified crops that are resistant to these pests. In turn, this would lead to fewer crop losses, improved yields, more sustainable agriculture, and increased global food security.

Phys.org detailed in a summary provided by Horticulture Research that root-knot nematodes infect numerous crops and are responsible for billions of dollars in crop losses each year.

A report by ICAR - Indian Institute of Vegetable Research found that the plant parasite causes an average of 10% yield losses in vegetable crops and up to 30% in highly vulnerable crops such as tomatoes, eggplants, and melons. Losses can be even more severe in bean crops. The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources reported that serious root-knot infections can reduce bean yields by 45-90%.

There are thousands of nematode species — also known as roundworms — but root-knot nematodes are widely considered among the most economically damaging plant parasites. These pests feed on the root cells of plants, causing them to develop galls — abnormal swellings on their roots. The galls prevent roots from absorbing nutrients and water, leading to stunted growth and reduced crop yields.

However, the Tennessee research team's findings could make root-knot nematodes much less successful at hijacking the root cells of tomato plants. For the study, researchers examined how the plants responded at the molecular level to Meloidogyne incognita — one of the most widespread root-knot nematode species.

The team found that nematode infections triggered a "sophisticated regulatory network" in the galls and root tissues of the tomato plants. These infections suppress the plants' immune systems, allowing the nematodes to release proteins that manipulate the tomato plant's metabolism and plant cell physiology.

"Our research offers an unprecedented look into the genetic reprogramming of tomato plants by root-knot nematodes," Dr. Tarek Hewezi, the study's co-author, told Phys.org. "These findings not only enhance our understanding of the plant-parasite interaction but also open up new avenues for developing innovative strategies to combat these destructive pests."

"Our data documented in the current study provide the foundation for future studies to investigate the importance of local and systemic changes in gene expression … with respect to gall ontogeny and nematode parasitism," the study authors wrote.

Scientists have also discovered what makes certain tomato varieties heat-resistant, which could further bolster our food supplies. In addition, researchers have figured out how to grow tomatoes using CRISPR technology, allowing them to genetically alter the plants to consume less water.

As the planet continues to warm up, implementing technologies that help us grow food more efficiently and sustainably is crucial.

