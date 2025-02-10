Researchers conduct pilot program that uses potentially 'radioactive' substance to grow crops: 'Seems like a pretty good endeavor'

In New Mexico, researchers have begun experimenting with a surprising substance to grow hemp, sunflowers, and trees that could be used on a commercial scale if everything goes according to plan: wastewater from oil and gas.

Inside Climate News reported that the oil industry generates about 1 trillion gallons of fracking wastewater annually in the United States. Oil companies must dispose of it safely, since the water is considered a waste product, by treating it for reuse or release into surface waters, recycling it, or injecting it underground.

According to the Department of Energy, most oil and gas wastewater — also called produced water — is disposed of using the latter method. While underground injection is usually the most efficient, cost-effective option, it comes with many environmental concerns.

As Inside Climate News explained, oil producers in New Mexico often transport fracking wastewater to Texas, where it's disposed of in specialized injection wells. Researchers have found links between disposal wells and an increased frequency of earthquakes in West Texas in recent years.

Infinity Water Solutions, a Texas-based sustainable water management company, is attempting to reuse fracking wastewater in ways that will benefit both people and the planet. The company will test how well sunflowers and hemp grow with treated oil and gas wastewater this spring.

The water goes through a complex process to remove oils, iron, hydrogen sulfides, bacteria, and trace amounts of other chemicals. Infinity also tweaks the water's pH levels and desalinates it to lower the salt concentration.

While Infinity believes its treatment process makes wastewater safe for growing crops, more research and experiments are needed before it's ready for commercial use.

"This waste can be toxic. It could be radioactive, it could be dangerous in other ways," Amy Mall, fossil fuels director at the Natural Resource Defense Council, told Inside Climate News. "If it was subject to safer standards, the idea of reducing water usage is a positive."

If the company's pilot project — in addition to others announced by the New Mexico Environment Department, proves successful — it could be a game-changer for the state. Our overheating planet is causing more frequent droughts in New Mexico, threatening water supplies and farmers who depend on them to grow crops.

But if state lawmakers approve new rules allowing treated oil and gas wastewater to be used for agriculture, manufacturing, and industrial processes, it would unlock a new water source and keep billions of gallons of water from going to waste.

According to Inside Climate News, if a separate proposal on reusing produced water — the Strategic Water Supply — passes, it would release funding to treat fracking wastewater for clean energy production. For example, it could be used for hydrogen production and to make components for solar panels, wind turbines, and other green technologies.

As for Infinity's pilot program, the company will start planting its hemp and sunflowers in March and monitor impacts on soil and plant health. The next step is to present its findings to Texas and New Mexico officials and hopefully get the green light to ramp up production.

"If what we can do is take a waste product from one source and turn it into a level of resilience for or even a boon for other aspects of this energy transition, that seems like a pretty good endeavor," Mike Dyson, CEO at Infinity Water Solutions, told Inside Climate News.

