Residents disappointed as state lawmakers fail to pass important bills for the future: 'Where once we were a leader, we are now a laggard'

Connecticut lawmakers missed another opportunity to take meaningful action on atmospheric pollution in the latest legislative session — despite increasing costs from flooding and extreme weather.

What's happening?

Aside from minor measures to expand solar power and fund some climate-related projects, major climate bills failed to pass in Connecticut's legislature this session, according to CT Mirror.

A bill to reduce dirty gas pollution and incentivize businesses to take climate action passed the House but was sacrificed in the Senate. Another wide-ranging bill that focused on helping towns improve climate resilience never made it to a vote.

Why is Connecticut's climate inaction concerning?

Connecticut is increasingly feeling the costly impacts of atmospheric pollution, from heavier rains and flooding to periodic droughts and wildfire smoke. Scientists warn this summer could bring the most extreme hurricane season ever recorded.

However, Connecticut is falling behind neighboring states in adopting climate-protecting policies.

"Where once we were a leader, we are now a laggard, watching impotently as our neighboring states adopt milestone policies commensurate to the threat that climate change poses," said climate and energy attorney Charles Rothenberger.

"Connecticut cannot continue to allow itself to be held hostage to a vocal minority of climate change deniers that reject the science, reject the evidence of our own eyes, and reject the clear desire of Connecticut's residents for meaningful action on climate."

What can you do to help?

Governor Ned Lamont says young people are key to changing the climate conversation.

"I think it's costing the taxpayers every day in terms of flooding and resiliency," he noted about climate inaction.

You can make your voice heard by calling your state representatives and urging them to prioritize climate action in the next session.

In the meantime, you can take steps in your personal life to save money while helping the environment:

Install solar panels on your home or support community solar projects to tap into cheap, clean energy. New laws make it easier to put solar canopies on parking lots and outdoor spaces.

Reduce food waste by planning meals carefully, composting scraps, and supporting local farmers.

Look for energy-efficient appliances and home upgrades to lower your utility bills and carbon footprint. Simple changes like sealing leaks and installing a smart thermostat can add up.

Together, our choices can build climate resilience in Connecticut, even when state leaders fail to act. Let's keep working for a safer, more sustainable future for all.

