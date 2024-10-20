Free solar panel scheme achieves impressive milestone — here's how it could impact energy bills for locals

"Many local schools and buildings have now saved thousands of pounds in energy costs."

One U.K. community project that installs free solar panels on schools and community buildings has reached a significant milestone since its launch three years ago, having generated enough energy to power 370 homes for an entire year.

Interesting Engineering reported on the scheme, which is run by North Lincolnshire Community Energy. The group, which describes itself as a "community benefit society," doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon, either — they have more planned solar installations coming up, including at Attis Arena, home to Scunthorpe United FC, along with other educational and community buildings.

"Many local schools and buildings have now saved thousands of pounds in energy costs, money which can be put to good use elsewhere," said David Rose, cabinet member for environment, per the publication. "We are also significantly cutting our CO2 emissions, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and staying true to our Green Future strategy."

Meanwhile, community groups like the ones involved in this project aren't the only beneficiaries when it comes to solar energy. For instance, installing residential solar panels atop your house could save you around $1,500 a year.

Plus, leaning into solar and other renewable sources of energy helps us to limit the amount of planet-warming fuels we need to power our lives. Natural gas, oil, and coal account for 75% of all planet-heating pollution.

The U.K. project is one of many across the globe that aims to amp up solar energy. For instance, one public storage company in the U.S. is looking to bring rooftop solar to more than 130 sites in multiple states. Plus, Walmart has announced its investment in 19 new solar projects, including 15 community solar farms.

Speaking of community solar, this option is a great way for anyone to benefit from the power of the sun without investing in their own solar panels. Community solar subscribers can easily save around $150 a year while helping to reduce carbon pollution.

