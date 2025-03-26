University sparks controversy after making major change in its investments: 'This is consistent with the University's investment policies'

"We are not able to sell the shares before the fund manager distributed the shares."

Founded in 1754, Columbia University is not only one of America's oldest universities but also one of the highest-rated. Due to the fact that its doors have been open for over 270 years, it would be understandable that the university has invested in companies all across the private sector.

That even includes some of the biggest dirty energy companies in the world.

In 2021, Columbia University updated its policy regarding dirty fuel investments. "Columbia will not make any new investments in private funds that primarily invest in oil and gas companies," the update reads.

However, as reported by the Columbia Spectator, the university recently received and then promptly sold shares of a prominent natural gas company.

According to a Columbia University official, the school remained compliant with the 2021 policy. "We invested in a private energy fund in 2008, that distributed shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc. to the Columbia Investment Management Company in January 2025," the official wrote in a statement.

"Within one day of receiving the shares, the IMC sold the stock as per the non-investment policy. We are not able to sell the shares before the fund manager distributed the shares. This is consistent with the University's investment policies," the statement reads.

However, in a 2023 report from the Columbia Spectator, it was revealed that three projects at Columbia University's Climate School were funded by dirty energy companies.

The university was also still partnered with such companies in 2021. The School of International and Public Affairs also received donations from Cheniere Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, and others.

After a surge of enthusiasm led to the ESG bubble in the early 2020s, there has been a concerted effort in the U.S. to roll back policies that are geared toward fostering a cleaner and more sustainable future. Despite the roadblock, there have been many partnerships that have developed to increase solar power usage, including Google investing in an energy farm.

In the meantime, many students have taken notice of the effects of rising global temperatures.

On a global scale, investments in sustainable energy continue to climb. As dozens of countries work with the U.N. to adapt to a warming climate, dirty energy companies that contribute to an increase in heat-trapping pollution may continue to face scrutiny.

