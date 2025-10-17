Major state decision warning shoppers about gas appliances sparks fiery discussion about kitchen safety: '[It] tried to kill my family'

A decision by Colorado's government to put warning labels on gas stoves has not only drawn praise from environmental activists, but also from optimists across the internet — while also sending some shoppers looking for safer alternatives.

Citing a Canary Media report, a lengthy discussion took place on the r/OptimistsUnite subreddit about Colorado's decision to put yellow warning labels on gas stoves, advising consumers about the risks of having such an appliance inside.

Supporters of the Colorado legislation said the warning label is necessary because of the health threats caused by gas stoves. Experts say the toxic fumes emitted by these stoves, such as carbon monoxide, can increase the risk of cancer and asthma, particularly in children.

"Good," one Redditor wrote. "I had a ton of respiratory issues when I had a gas stove, then it leaked carbon monoxide and tried to kill my family."

Other commenters also expressed happiness with the decision and hoped it would force some homeowners to use a cleaner, more energy-efficient method of cooking.

"Induction is the way to go," one wrote.

For those looking for a safer way to cook that is also better for the environment, induction cooktops are a smart choice.

Induction technology uses an electromagnetic current to transfer heat from the stovetop to pots and pans, emitting no toxins into the environment and eliminating the health concerns that exist with gas.

That current also creates a more efficient heat, which means water boils quicker and temperatures stay more consistent while using less energy and lowering monthly bills. And because the stovetop itself doesn't get as hot, it's safer to use and easier to clean.

Even better, homeowners can get up to $840 off a new induction stove thanks to federal incentives, although some of these will expire at the end of 2025. If you rent, or if a new stove isn't in the works right now, plug-in induction burners offer many of the same benefits in a small, affordable package, starting at just $50.

Other states may soon follow Colorado's lead, and Colorado itself may not yet be done with gas warnings.

Earlier this year, some state lawmakers attempted to pass legislation that would put warning labels at gas stations, advising consumers that fueling up their cars can increase planet-warming pollution.

