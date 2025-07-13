Coca-Cola unveils major change to how it distributes its products: 'A proud moment'

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners made history in Papua New Guinea recently, as they unveiled the island nation's first-ever fleet of electric delivery trucks.

According to the Papua New Guinea Post-Courier, the soda giants partnered with local shipping company Express Freight Management to unveil five fully electric trucks. Four will be used at Coca-Cola's plant in Lae, and the fifth will be used at its site in Port Moresby.

"These trucks are not only an investment in sustainability but also in efficiency and innovation," CCEP Sales and Commercial Director Tim Solly said at the unveiling, continuing, "Designed to deliver performance without compromise, they will help us streamline operations, reduce fuel dependence, and contribute to cleaner air in the cities and communities we serve."

In recent years, Coca-Cola has been trying to make inroads to reduce its massive global environmental impact. In Sri Lanka, it has invested in massive recycling plans to help reduce the amount of plastic waste it produces, while in India, it has created water ATMs to help promote clean, safe drinking water for residents. In Brazil, the company has invested $1 billion in new production plants that will help improve the company's sustainability.

However, it's not all sunshine and roses for the beverage giant in terms of sustainability and environmental impact. Coca-Cola remains the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste — a title it has held for six years straight — and is currently facing a class action lawsuit over the ingredients in its iconic soda in California. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola is under investigation in Turkey over its business practices for allegedly violating the country's laws on fair competition.

Despite its many issues, it's clear that Coca-Cola is making some efforts to reduce its environmental impact and working to reduce its air pollution on an island with one of the world's most unique ecosystems. And at the same time, it's also clear that Coca-Cola needs to do much more to stop its degradation of the natural world.

"This partnership with CCEP is a proud moment for EFM," Robert Howden, Express Freight Management's executive director, said. "Together, we are setting a new benchmark for logistics for Papua New Guinea. These electric trucks represent our shared vision for a more sustainable future and demonstrate what's possible when industry leaders collaborate for change."

