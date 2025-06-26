Coca-Cola launches innovative 'ATMs' to bring crucial resources to public spaces: 'A fundamental pillar of public health'

Anandana, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, is installing water ATMs in some areas of India to provide necessary, reliable water access to communities.

Done in partnership with SM Sehgal Foundation and Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, the facilities were added to high-footfall areas in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, The CSR Universe reported.

These water ATMs are connected to the municipal supply and supported by stainless steel chilled storage tanks to ensure there is continual water for the community. Through a kiosk-like opening, residents and visitors can access clean drinking water all day.

"Access to drinking water is a fundamental pillar of public health and community well-being," said Rajiv Gupta, director of The Coca-Cola India Foundation, per The CSR Universe.

"Our partnership with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and the SM Sehgal Foundation is a strategic initiative that demonstrates our commitment to help improve water accessibility in the region through better infrastructure and local collaboration."

According to Water.org, about 35 million people lack access to clean water. Ayodhya has particular trouble with reliable water due to the over-pumping of groundwater and mismanagement of water sources. In 2024, the Ayodhya Ram Temple had zero reliable water access after seepage issues.

With a population of over 2.4 million people, Ayodhya is a prime place for water ATMs. It will help promote the health of the community and provide reliable water for cleaning and farming.

"Water is vital, and through our collaboration with Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we help create solutions for communities," said Anjali Makhija, CEO of the SM Sehgal Foundation.

"The installation of water ATMs in Ayodhya marks a significant step towards ensuring access to hydration, especially in a city that welcomes millions of pilgrims and visitors each year."

While this is a positive step in the right direction, Greenpeace has reported that Coca-Cola is the worst plastic polluter in the world, earning that distinction for the sixth time in a row in 2023.

A Break Free From Plastic report even found that Coca-Cola's plastic pollution was more than the next two polluters combined.

However, the company is making changes to combat its plastic pollution. A Coca-Cola packaging plant in Philadelphia moved away from producing plastic rings that are harmful to wildlife. In Europe, Coca-Cola is making efforts to focus on using 100% recycled plastic and producing bottles with caps attached so they can be properly recycled.

In India, Anandana has collaborated with other groups to help promote reliable, clean water for communities across the country. The organization has helped build reservoirs to store water through dry seasons, and has also built artificial ponds to help areas with scarce water in the country.

The project in Ayodhya could help millions of people have access to clean water.

"By strengthening the city's water access, this effort is a crucial part of our broader commitment to improving civic amenities and ensuring a sustainable, community-centered development," said Santosh Sharma, municipal commissioner of Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, per The CSR Universe.

