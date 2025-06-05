Coca-Cola announces $1 billion effort that could address harmful impacts of its production process: 'We can be more resilient'

"It allows consumers to purchase a product at a lower price."

Beverage giant Coca-Cola announced plans to invest $1.1 billion in new production plants in Brazil, which will include some sustainability initiatives, according to European Supermarket Magazine.

The investment will primarily go toward 14 new manufacturing lines, but some efforts will be made to design returnable packaging and conserve water.

While it's a step in the right direction, only two of the new production lines will support returnable packaging.

Plastic waste is a massive problem, especially for marine ecosystems. Bottles break down slowly, posing large physical obstacles for ocean wildlife, but worse still are the microplastics they shed over time. These find their way into the fish we catch and eat. Once ingested by humans, microplastics can introduce immune, endocrine, and reproductive problems.

Plastic is manufactured with oil byproducts, and oil production carries its own host of ecological concerns. It generates atmospheric pollution, which contributes to extreme weather patterns, rising sea levels, and ocean acidification. Oil production also results in significant local pollution of soil and waterways.

While aluminum, glass, and paper recycling streams are generally well established, plastic recycling is highly inefficient.

Historically, oil companies have used the promise of recycling to greenwash plastics, and Coca-Cola itself has been accused of engaging in similar practices. Promising research could lead to better plastic waste handling, but no solutions have been successful at scale.

Despite efforts to reduce the impact of its plastic use, the Coca-Cola Company is the top contributor to plastic waste worldwide and has been subject to boycotts as a result.

While sustainability is a good case for building more returnable packaging in its new Brazilian production lines, Coca-Cola hopes it will spur more competitive pricing too.

"With our broad portfolio, we can be more resilient. In this context, our strategy of using returnable packaging is important, as it allows consumers to purchase a product at a lower price," said general manager for Brazil Diego Granizo, per Valor International.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.