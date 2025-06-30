Coca-Cola under fire as government launches investigation — here's what they're looking for

Coca-Cola, a brand that already faces a lot of scrutiny, is once again in hot water as the Turkish government has opened an investigation into the company's business practices.

What's happening?

Turkey's Competition Board announced that it is investigating Coca-Cola over the possibility that the U.S.-based drink giant is running afoul of Turkey's competition law, according to Reuters.

The board explained that this investigation was launched after increased suspicions that Coca-Cola was purposely trying to prevent and obstruct the sale of its competitors at its sales points.

Also in the investigation, the board will determine if Coca-Cola complied with commitments it made to the board in 2021.

Why is obstructing business competition important?

This investigation has important environmental implications despite being legally framed as a competition issue.

Coca-Cola has long faced criticism for its environmental impacts, particularly its role as a top contributor to global plastic pollution. If the company is found to have deliberately obstructed competitors from accessing retail space, it will show the dominance that large-scale, high-waste companies can still have over the market.

This kind of dominance often comes at the expense of smaller beverage and food companies, many of which push for reusable packaging, local sourcing, and reduced levels of pollution.

By limiting competition, Coca-Cola is stifling innovation in its industry and restricting consumer access to greener choices. It is also unclear how many other larger corporations may be following anti-competitive behavior in other industries.

What's being done about businesses that obstruct competition?

If Coca-Cola is found guilty, Turkey's Competition Board will have the opportunity to set a strong global precedent that other countries could look to follow. This case could encourage other countries to examine similar practices and support environmental groups pushing for greater corporate accountability.

By taking action against Coca-Cola, Turkey will also send a clear message to other larger corporations that may also be attempting to obstruct their competition.

As a consumer, you too have the power to influence corporations. Your purchasing power is an incredibly useful tool to let companies know that you support more environmentally friendly initiatives.

