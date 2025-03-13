Coca-Cola sparks discussion with campaign at one of the world's largest gatherings: 'I plan to teach my children the same'

"This campaign has been a testament to what can be achieved when we come together."

Coca-Cola India inspired change through a series of community initiatives at Maha Kumbh 2025, one of India's largest gatherings, as reported by The Hans India.

Coca-Cola provided 11,500 jackets made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate bottles to waste workers at the festival. Not only did the jackets promote the brand, but they also raised awareness about plastic recycling. One waste worker said of the uniform, "It changed how I see plastic, and I plan to teach my children the same."

The company, which has been named the No. 1 world's worst plastic polluter for years in a row, has been criticized for its massively negative impact on the environment, so it is heartening to know that the company is taking some steps to clean up its act.

Millions of visitors attending the gathering rely on boatmen to navigate the river, and Coca-Cola provided 10,000 life jackets made from recycled PET bottles, which enhanced safety and promoted recycling.

After swimming in the river, women attending the gathering often struggled to find changing spaces, so Coca-Cola installed 1,000 changing rooms made of plastic waste.

The company also collaborated with artists to create illustrations around Maha Kumbh that educated visitors and encouraged them to learn more about sustainability and participate in eco-friendly efforts.

In addition, safe drinking water was offered for free from hydration carts that doubled as plastic waste collection bins, promoting the responsible disposal of plastics and recycling.

Coca-Cola has a long way to go to offset the damage it does to the environment by using so much plastic packaging over aluminum or glass, and one could argue that initiatives like this one merely mask the bad with a good PR story. It's still better than nothing, of course, but it's better still when a mainstream brand makes a more holistically positive impact on the environment — or reduces its negative impact — as it builds trust and a positive reputation. This can be done by engaging in eco-friendly practices, using sustainable packaging, or supporting clean energy.

One way we can help reduce the warming of the planet is by supporting more substantive eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands. By doing so, we can show companies that making eco-friendly decisions is great for business.

Supporting these brands is easy. You can begin by researching green initiatives at your favorite brands and encouraging your family and friends to do the same.

