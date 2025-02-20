  • Business Business

Coca-Cola makes electrifying changes at major bottling plant: 'Setting the standard'

The contractor facilitating the change is hopeful about the precedent it sets for the region.

by Simon Sage
A Coca-Cola plant in northern India is getting an 8-megawatt solar upgrade, according to Saur Energy International.

This will be the third solar installation put up by Hartek Group and local partner Kandhari Beverages in the last two years, which will bring the total to 14 MW of solar power. The upcoming installation will be the largest in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

India is one of the world's top polluters, but it is making big strides in reductions. The country has about 90 GW of solar power alone. That's more than triple its capacity in 2018. This momentum is sorely needed to get the country off coal power plants, which still provide the bulk of Indian power.

Clean power is a pillar of environmental improvement, since electrifying everything can get us off burning dirty fuels for energy such as heating and transportation. Not only does switching to heat pumps and electric vehicles help with that mission, but these technologies also perform better overall and help users save money on expenses. That's particularly important in countries such as India that are working to raise the quality of life and develop their economies.

While more solar at large scale is always good news, it's also important to remember that Coca-Cola is one of the biggest producers of plastic waste in the world and has backpedaled on efforts to reduce that waste. The company has also engaged in harmful water source exploitation.

Check out our guide on sustainability initiatives by mainstream brands to learn more about how to spot worthwhile corporate efforts.

The contractor facilitating the solar installation is hopeful about the precedent it sets for the region.

"This remarkable 8 MW system is setting the standard for sustainable industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, not merely powering a building," said Hartek Group Executive Director and CEO Simarpreet Singh. "Our C&I rooftop solar business unit will continue to partner with leading industries to meet their sustainability and net zero goals."

