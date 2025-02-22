Coca-Cola announces major change in response to new government policy

Coca-Cola, the company ranked as the "top global plastic polluter" for six years straight, might sell more drinks in plastic bottles — a direct response to new taxes on metal imports, reported the BBC.

What's happening?

The beverage company's CEO, James Quincey, told investors it'll lean harder on plastic packaging if aluminum prices rise under the United States' new 25% tax on metal imports.

"If one package suffers some increase in input costs, we continue to have other packaging offerings that will allow us to compete in the affordability space," Quincey said. "For example, if aluminium cans become more expensive, we can put more emphasis on PET [plastic] bottles."

This shift comes right after Coca-Cola reduced its recycling goals. The company now aims to use 35-40% recycled materials by 2035, down from its original target of 50% by 2030.

Why is this plastic increase troubling?

Aluminum cans, though pricier, can be recycled repeatedly with minimal waste. Plastic bottles create lasting problems — they break down into tiny pieces that end up in our food, water, and air.

The timing makes this move more concerning. President Trump just canceled a federal program to replace plastic straws with paper ones, reversing President Biden's work to tackle what he called a plastic pollution "crisis."

The U.S. gets about half its aluminum from other nations, according to United States Geological Survey data cited by the BBC. Unlike in 2018, when some manufacturers got special passes to skip the metal tax, Trump says no one gets a break this time, per the BBC.

What can we do about plastic waste?

Small changes add up. Carrying reusable water bottles and coffee cups cuts plastic waste quickly. Shopping at stores with bulk bins lets you skip disposable containers. Supporting companies that use sustainable packaging sends a message that consumers want better choices.

Cities and states keep pushing for change, too. Many have banned single-use plastics or started deposit programs that reward recycling. These local moves often spark bigger shifts in how companies package their products.

