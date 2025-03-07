  • Business Business

Coca-Cola shakes up Mardi Gras with bold new initiative during parades: 'Stepping up to the plate'

by Gabriel Holton
Mardi Gras is famous for its dazzling parades, vibrant celebration of culture, and — unfortunately — large amounts of waste left behind each year. 

In New Orleans, where Mardi Gras celebrations take place annually, nearly 2.5 million pounds of trash is collected after the festivities, according to a report from the city.

But in 2025, Coca-Cola teamed up with Recycle Dat! — a new project from New Orleans devoted to sustainability during the Mardi Gras celebration — in a project they called "Recycle World." 

By installing an interactive recycling station along the parade route, the aim was to host a cleaner Mardi Gras for everyone.

The event featured a display of how different types of waste — especially cans, glass, and beads — are recycled and redirected from landfills. A mosaic also highlighted the benefits of sustainability.

With millions flooding the streets each year during the celebration, this initiative was a vital first step in countering a major issue that has affected the city for years while offering a way to celebrate sustainability during the holiday.

This is not Coca-Cola's first effort to improve sustainability either. After coming under fire earlier this year for U-turning on a plastic reduction pledge, the company is making more moves toward reaffirming its commitment to sustainability in its packaging and marketing.

For consumers, supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands can let these companies know that there is money to be made while being kinder to the planet. 

"The city stepping up to the plate is huge, and I think it says a lot about their commitment to the conversation," one local nonprofit director in New Orleans told NOLA.com.

Anna Nguyen, the external affairs manager for New Orleans' Office of Resilience & Sustainability, told the publication, "We want to make this an accessible, everyday practice for everyone."

"That is awesome! I love that it's simple enough that kids could help too!" said a commenter on a Recycle Dat! Instagram post.

