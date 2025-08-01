Coca-Cola launches impactful initiative in longtime market: 'Giving back to the communities that have welcomed us'

Coca-Cola has the resources and the responsibility to make a tangible difference.

In a modest but meaningful move, Coca-Cola Cambodia recently planted 500 trees in Siem Reap province, aiming to support local communities while contributing to long-term sustainability goals.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with local students, the Department of Environment, and the APSARA National Authority.

Coca-Cola first introduced its Sustainable Development Strategy back in 2014, with a focus on reducing plastic waste, promoting a circular economy, and supporting sustainable practices, per Kiri Post. Last year, the company planted 1,000 trees in Cambodia.

"For 32 years, our company has been a proud part of Cambodia's story—refreshing Cambodians like no other and giving back to the communities that have welcomed us," said Paulo Gaspar Rodrigues, Coca-Cola Cambodia's CEO. "Every tree we plant helps our communities thrive and supports a sustainable future for Cambodia."

The company is setting its sustainability sights even higher with goals to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold and use at least 50% recycled material in packaging by 2030. Other countries' branches of Coca-Cola have also supported eco-conscious efforts like cleaning plastic waste out of Canada's Great Lakes and opening a waste sorting facility in Malaysia.

However, the company has come under fire in recent years for being one of the largest producers of branded plastic waste worldwide. It matters because 400 million tons of plastic waste are produced every year, and much of it finds its way to landfills and will take centuries to decompose, if ever.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The company has also made recent headlines in South Africa due to its plastic output and its bottling practices in Samoa.

Despite its role in the global plastic waste crisis, efforts like this tree planting in Siem Reap, Cambodia, show that Coca-Cola has the resources and the responsibility to make a tangible difference. By involving local students and community organizations, the company is investing in both the environment and the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Even small actions like planting 500 trees can help root lasting change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.