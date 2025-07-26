Coca-Cola launches game-changing facility to combat worsening global crisis: 'We're putting our money where our mouth is'

Coca-Cola Malaysia has joined forces with The Ocean Cleanup to open a new waste-sorting facility along the Klang River that has now collected nearly 3,000 tons of trash from one of Malaysia's busiest waterways, reported the Rakyat Post.

The facility officially opened on July 2, featuring two solar-powered "Interceptor" machines and a special barrier system that prevents river waste from flowing into the ocean. The recovered waste weighs about as much as 600 elephants.

This project stands out by creating jobs in the community while also fighting pollution. The facility has full-time workers who sort recyclable items, such as bottles and cans, from organic waste by hand. This careful sorting gives useful materials new life instead of letting them fill landfills or pollute water.

The project combines company funds with local know-how through work with Landasan Lumayan and the J&K Wonderland Foundation. People who live close to Kuala Lumpur's factory areas now enjoy cleaner surroundings and job options, plus there's less plastic going into the ocean.

The Klang River cleanup is part of a broader plan to tackle plastic waste at its source before it reaches the sea. These types of river barriers can capture tons of waste with minimal energy use, as they work with the natural flow of water. The sorting facility adds a human touch to make sure the right materials are recycled.

Fish and other aquatic life benefit from cleaner water as fewer harmful items clog their habitats. Local communities benefit from the improved environment and the reuse of items through recycling.

You can make a difference if you live near a waterway by starting community cleanups and sorting your recyclables correctly so they don't end up in water systems. Small steps add up when paired with big projects like this one to help clean rivers and oceans.

"This represents our commitment across Southeast Asia to create lasting solutions for plastic pollution – we're putting our money where our mouth is," said Amanda Lin, senior director of franchise operations for The Coca-Cola Company in Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Marco Piët from The Ocean Cleanup said the organization aims to "eliminate 90% of floating plastic pollution from oceans by 2030."

While Coca-Cola may be taking some steps in the right direction to mitigate its massively negative impact on our planet, it still has a long way to go. Coca-Cola is consistently named one of the world's top plastic polluters, and it'll take far-reaching systemic change to heal the damage it's done to our world.

