Coca-Cola faces backlash over accusations of deceiving Americans: 'A calculated PR effort'

"[It] is not what it appears to be."

When powerful corporations shape the rules for profit, consumers and communities often pay the price.

What's happening?

Coca-Cola is under fire for joining Americans for Ingredient Transparency, a coalition funded by major food companies like PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Tyson Foods.

The group is now accused of attempting to weaken state food safety laws under the guise of "ingredient transparency," according to Children's Health Defense.

AFIT said it wants to streamline ingredient labeling across the U.S. by creating a federal standard under the Food and Drug Administration. However, experts warn that AFIT's proposal would prevent states from passing stronger regulations, shielding major food manufacturers from accountability.

"This coalition is a calculated PR effort designed to look like consumer advocacy while advancing the interests of multinational food corporations," said Sayer Ji, chair of the Global Wellness Forum, per Children's Health Defense. "AFIT is not what it appears to be."

Critics see Coca-Cola's involvement as a pattern of corporate behavior prioritizing profit over people. The beverage giant has been named the world's leading producer of branded plastic waste, and its sustainability efforts have been accused of greenwashing.

Why is this effort concerning?

Consumer safety advocates said the plan aims to implement industry-friendly standards that weaken existing state-level protections, especially as several states have recently banned harmful food additives like artificial dyes and preservatives linked to cancer — chemicals already outlawed in Europe.

By centralizing power under the FDA, AFIT's proposal could undo years of progress, including California's law banning certain processed foods from schools and Texas' new warning-label requirements for risky ingredients.

"States have always led the way when it comes to the safety of our food," said Scott Faber of the Environmental Working Group, per Children's Health Defense. "Big Food is fighting for the right to sell us food filled with toxic chemicals — food they can't sell to consumers in other nations."

AFIT supporters said a national standard for food safety and labeling is crucial so parents can make "informed choices for their children," said Julie Gunlock, co-leader of AFIT and conservative policy advocate, on Fox News. "Protecting our families starts with the truth."

But some consumer safety experts criticize Gunlock as a "longtime pro-chemical, pro-GMO, pro-industry, and pesticide-loving apologist" who has mocked Americans concerned about harmful chemicals in food.

What's being done about it?

While some companies have made commitments to reduce harmful chemicals, critics said they often replace one toxic chemical with another and that federal efforts fall short of restoring public trust. Coca-Cola, along with the other members of AFIT, has a lot of work to do to convince the public that its ingredients are actually safe.

Advocates urge consumers to stay informed and support transparent labeling efforts at the state level and eco-friendly brands. Groups like the Environmental Working Group and Consumer Reports continue to cover and push for stronger oversight and safer ingredients, which could be undermined if AFIT's proposal advances.

