Lawsuit calls out Tyson Foods for allegedly deceiving public about popular food product: 'We are taking a stand'

Tyson is not the only major food producer accused of this.

An environmental group is suing Tyson Foods, claiming that the multinational agricultural corporation is misleading people about its climate efforts.

What's happening?

The Environmental Working Group filed a lawsuit against Tyson over what it calls "false statements" in its marketing materials, as The New York Times summarized. The alleged falsities include beef labeled as "climate smart" and that the company is moving toward net-zero pollution by 2050.

In fact, according to the lawsuit, industrialized beef can never be "climate smart" and the company has shown no evidence of its effort to reach net zero.

"We are taking a stand to protect consumers and to demand transparency in an industry that significantly affects climate change," Caroline Leary of EWG said, per the Times.

Why is this lawsuit important?

A 2019 study estimated that beef production accounted for about 3% of the United States' planet-heating pollution, but that doesn't tell the whole story, according to the World Resources Institute.

The organization explains that when the land-use effects of beef production are combined with the direct emissions from beef production itself, the industry's total impact comes close to per capita energy-related emissions. Demand for meat is expected to rise across the globe in the coming decades, it adds.

"For instance, with no change in productivity per hectare, a rise in beef demand in the United States (with beef demand in other countries held constant) could drive deforestation in Latin America to make way for additional pastureland," the organization explains.

Tyson is not the only major beef producer accused of overstating its environmental efforts, in a practice commonly known as greenwashing. For instance, the Times reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the Brazilian beef giant JBS USA over its climate claims.

What's being done about beef's environmental impacts?

According to WRI, beef can be produced more sustainably, though it will always be resource-intensive. For instance, some beef producers in Colombia integrate trees and grasses into pastures, which helps the land produce a higher quality and quantity of feed. This can quadruple the number of cows per acre while reducing methane emissions since the cows grow quicker.

You can help reduce your impact by eating a plant slant diet, which means less meat and more beans and legumes. Going plant-based can also help save money and lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

