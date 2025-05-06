Government launches ambitious new plan to revamp school cafeteria meals nationwide: 'Countless benefits'

This shows how school policy can support both public health and climate goals.

In a major win for students, families, and the planet, the Spanish government has approved a landmark royal decree that will overhaul school cafeteria menus across the country.

The initiative, called Healthy and Sustainable School Cafeterias, promises to bring more nutritious, affordable, and climate-friendly meals to students — while offering long-overdue support for families and farmers alike.

The law ensures that all students — whether they attend public, state-subsidized, or private schools — will receive five healthy meals a week, regardless of household income. Fresh fruits and vegetables will be a daily staple, with at least 45% of the produce sourced seasonally, benefiting local farmers and reducing the environmental impact of food transport.

Perhaps most notably, the law protects the right of children to access 100% plant-based meals. If schools cannot provide this directly, they are required to offer safe storage and reheating options for meals brought from home. Weekly servings of legumes will also increase, aligning school meals with the recommendations of leading health and science institutions.

"It's entirely feasible to bring healthier, more sustainable, plant-based menus to school cafeterias," said Verónica Larco, communications director at ProVeg España. "This initiative not only develops high-quality menus but also reduces their costs, demonstrating the countless benefits."

The legislation is designed to help address childhood obesity — an issue that disproportionately affects children from low-income families — while also lowering the environmental footprint of school meals. By prioritizing plant-based and locally sourced foods, Spain is showing how school policy can support both public health and climate goals.

This move mirrors global efforts to promote healthier, greener school food. Initiatives including the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, Germany's School Plates, and the United Kingdom's School Food Standards are similarly working to improve children's nutrition while reducing pollution from industrial agriculture. And thanks to the European Green Deal, more funding is expected for programs that boost sustainable food systems continent-wide.

With this decree, Spain is building a healthier future for its youngest citizens — one school lunch at a time.

