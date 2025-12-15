  • Business Business

Coca-Cola raises eyebrows after unveiling bold plans using AI: 'Willing to question the status quo'

"The future belongs to the discontented."

by Cassidy Lovell
At the AI Deciphered conference, Coca-Cola vice president Pratik Thakar provided updates on the beverage giant and its plans.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

This soda company is using artificial intelligence, and its decision could have a big impact on the environment.

What happened?

At the AI Deciphered conference, Coca-Cola vice president Pratik Thakar provided updates on the beverage giant and its plans for AI, according to Campaign.

Coca-Cola seems to be fully embracing generative AI. The company recently released AI-generated Christmas advertisements, to many consumers' dismay, and Thakar suggested it's only getting started.

"The future belongs to the discontented," Thakar said, referencing former Coca-Cola President Robert Woodruff and "people and brands willing to question the status quo and push for what's next," per Campaign. 

Coca-Cola may be striving for innovation, but its AI adoption raises questions about what it will cost the environment.

Why is Coca-Cola's AI usage concerning?

Not all AI use is bad — AI can be used to detect cancer, manage farming systems, and analyze large amounts of data. Still, the technology carries a significant environmental burden. 


Training and using generative AI models such as ChatGPT require massive amounts of water and energy. With millions of requests each day, "ChatGPT's daily power usage is nearly equal to 180,000 U.S. households," per Forbes.

It's not the first time Coca-Cola has been criticized for its environmental impact. The company has faced scrutiny for years over issues such as plastic waste and water usage.

Coca-Cola was also named the world's leading plastic polluter for six years in a row.

What is Coca-Cola doing about waste?

While Coca-Cola maintains that it is committed to sustainability, including with more sustainable packaging, many people feel the company isn't genuinely trying.

Intentionally presenting misleading sustainability claims is called greenwashing, and many businesses are getting caught red-handed.
From fashion brands to oil companies, they use greenwashing to profit from consumers' climate concerns. To spot greenwashing, look for claims without timelines, promises without targets, and backtracking on goals.

