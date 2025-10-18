Coca-Cola makes major changes to iconic drinks without us noticing: 'Remains challenging'

With competitors like PepsiCo also revising their goals, the race is heating up.

Coca-Cola says nearly all its packaging can now be recycled, a big step forward in the company's effort to address one of the most visible issues facing its customers: plastic waste.

According to Packaging Dive, Coca-Cola reported that 99% of its primary consumer packaging worldwide was recyclable in 2024, up from 90% in 2022 and 2023.

The beverage maker also boosted the share of recycled material in its bottles and cans to 28%, with recycled PET (the plastic most commonly used in Coke bottles) now making up to 18%. In total, 14% of the company's total beverage volume was sold in reusable packaging.

In its 2024 environmental update, Coca-Cola emphasized its ongoing focus on "increased advocacy for well-designed collection systems … as these are often the most efficient ways to improve packaging collection rates."

However, Coca-Cola also highlighted struggles it faced, writing that "the collection and recycling of beverage packaging remains challenging, as every state and country has unique systems, infrastructure, regulatory environments and sets of consumer behaviors."

The company's push could translate to less plastic litter in public spaces and more options for packaging that fit into local recycling programs. Cleaner communities, fewer single-use plastics, and more recycling opportunities all add up to a safer, more convenient customer experience.

Still, Coca-Cola has a long way to go — the soft drink company remains the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste, per Earth.org. However, there have been signs of progress in recent years, such as pilot programs swapping out plastic rings for biodegradable materials and recycling initiatives on college campuses.

After falling behind on its 2030 targets, Coca-Cola has pledged deeper collaboration with bottling partners and suppliers to expand recycling infrastructure. The company is aiming for measurable change with its new 2035 goals, including using 35% recycled material in packaging and collecting at least 70% of bottles and cans it puts into the marketplace.

With competitors like PepsiCo also revising their environmental goals, the race toward more responsible packaging is heating up.

For consumers, the momentum serves as a reminder that supporting companies that make tangible changes — and holding them accountable to their promises — can help create meaningful progress toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

