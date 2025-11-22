New study reveals shady practices of massive oil companies: 'Decades of empty words'

A new study has revealed that the world's largest oil and gas companies, which have been vocal about their participation in the clean energy transition, have barely contributed to making it happen.

What's happening?

Research from the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona found that the 250 biggest oil and gas companies, responsible for 88% of global hydrocarbon production, have contributed to just 1.42% of all renewable energy projects worldwide.

The findings, published in Nature Sustainability, analyzed over 3,000 solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal projects using data from Global Energy Monitor. Only 20% of companies had any renewable energy projects in operation, and those accounted for just 0.1% of their total energy output.

This amount stands in contrast to their public promises and marketing campaigns about clean energy investments.

"The deployment of renewables by oil and gas companies is anecdotal at best," said the lead author of the study, Marcel Llavero-Pasquina, per Noticias Ambientales. "Their contribution to the fight against the global energy crisis should be judged solely by the amount of fossil fuels they leave underground." There are only "decades of empty words."

Why is this concerning?

Despite their public commitments, the industry's business model still depends almost entirely on oil, gas, and coal. Nearly a quarter of the top 100 companies have set greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030, but these goals remain largely unsupported by real investment in clean energy.

Environmental researchers say these misleading claims represent one of the most dangerous forms of greenwashing, where companies present themselves as environmentally responsible while continuing to expand fossil fuel production.

"Oil and gas companies are not investing in renewables as they promised. Claiming otherwise is greenwashing," said Kasandra O'Malia, director of the Global Solar Power Tracker project at Global Energy Monitor, per Noticias Ambientales.

This ongoing deception doesn't just mislead consumers; it also delays critical policy action. As University of Lausanne professor Julia Steinberger noted, per Noticias Ambientales, these companies "continue to influence our politicians" through lobbyists and think tanks, slowing global progress toward a cleaner energy future while hiding behind ecological slogans.

What's being done about this?

The study's authors and other experts are calling for governments and institutions to cut ties with fossil fuel companies in policymaking spaces, arguing that they should have no "seat at the table" in shaping a clean energy transition.

Environmental advocates continue to push for accountability and transparency, demanding stricter rules on corporate climate claims and increased investment in renewable technologies.

For consumers, it's important to talk with friends and family about these types of greenwashing efforts, understand the data behind the promise, and instead support actual eco-friendly companies and brands.

