Fans are furious with Coca-Cola's 'worrying' 2025 Christmas commercial: 'For crying out loud'

As we continue to make strides in the development of artificial intelligence, more and more companies are proving that they have no issue in making the most of the technology. That even includes one of the most influential beverage companies in the world.

What's happening?

In early November, Coca-Cola unveiled its latest iteration of its yearly holiday commercial. The minute-long spot features an assortment of animated animals getting into the Christmas spirit as a convoy of Coca-Cola trucks barrels down various wintertime roads.

But perhaps more notable is the fact that the commercial was exclusively produced with AI. This led to what appears to be several continuity errors throughout the commercial. If you look closely enough, you can spot the lead Coca-Cola truck changing its size and even the number of tires it has multiple times.

The questionable usage of AI was broken down by Dino Burbidge, founder and head of the consulting firm Dinova. In a LinkedIn post, Burbidge didn't outright condemn Coca-Cola's use of AI. Instead, he criticized the lack of humans who may have prevented continuity errors in the commercial.

"Yeah, so the Coca-Cola 'Holidays Are Coming' 2025 ad ... for crying out loud, hire some humans who notice this stuff," quipped Burbidge.

"It's not an AI issue, it's a care, attention and pride in your work issue. If you genuinely didn't notice that no two trucks are the same, that's a worry. If you did notice and launched it anyway, that's even more worrying."

Why is Coca-Cola's use of AI important?

While the company has previously scored high marks for its festive advertisements in the past, many fans are feeling left out in the cold over Coca-Cola's use of AI. The controversial commercial seemingly gets its inspiration from a classic 1995 ad featuring real-life Coca-Cola trucks traveling through the snow.

The newest spot isn't the first time that the company has found itself in hot water over its use of AI, either. Last year, Coca-Cola faced backlash from fans after releasing an ad using Real Magic AI. The commercial was panned for its use of "soulless" AI-generated stand-ins instead of real-life actors or animated characters.

Despite the negative reviews from its 2024 holiday ad, Coca-Cola opted to try again. However, this year's commercial didn't escape the harsh criticism from fans either.

"The most profitable commercial in Pepsi's history," joked one commenter on the company's YouTube post.

"One of the richest corporations on the planet using AI should upset everyone," wrote another frustrated user.

What is Coca-Cola doing about its waste production?

Despite long being known as a main contributor to the growing amount of plastic waste in the world, Coca-Cola has taken steps to reduce its negative impact on the planet. This includes partnering with the Egyptian Ministry of Environment to launch a waste collection project aimed at clearing plastic and other trash from Egypt's vital canals.

But with its willingness to utilize AI, Coca-Cola could worsen its already significant carbon impact.

One of the biggest criticisms of AI has been the amount of energy it takes to power the technology. This often relies on the use of dirty energy sources, increasing the amount of carbon emissions and air pollution. AI data centers have also been criticized for their consumption of massive amounts of energy, which can lead to higher utility bills for consumers.

