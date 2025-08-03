Coal-dominated state announces major pivot with new-age power plant project: 'Built with American-made equipment'

Historically, the state of has proven notorious for its environmentally unfriendly ventures.

Despite a history heavy on using fossil fuels as energy sources, West Virginia is preparing for a wind energy makeover through American energy company Clearway's newest improvements to its Mount Storm wind farm.

While the project launched in 2006 with 132 wind turbines at 2 megawatts each, CleanTechnica reported the latest "repowering project" intends to prioritize efficiency by cutting the original statistic down to 78 turbines at 4.3 megawatts each — a total capacity of 335 megawatts, up from the original 264, with only about half the space.

Clearway's current and former partnerships, including those with the likes of Microsoft and Vestas, suggest a "strategic investment in domestically manufactured equipment," such that the upcoming repowered turbines "will be built with American-made equipment," the company said, per CleanTechnica.

Historically, the state of West Virginia has proven notorious for its environmentally unfriendly ventures, according to the outlet, including a reliance on coal so extensive that several projects have gone so far as to remove mountaintops in the Appalachians in order to access deeper stores.

Installing and improving wind farms is a substantial step forward, facilitating the transition to clean energy sources for such a coal-dependent region, especially as our current political leadership brings the hammer down against eco-consciousness.

While solar energy is by far more mainstream and accessible as a source of renewable power — it's much more practical to install a solar panel in your home than a turbine — setting aside land and resources for wind farms can stabilize regional power grids and drive down home energy costs while reducing the carbon pollution generated by the energy sector.

Since human-induced carbon pollution is the leading cause of our planet's rising temperatures, implementing more clean energy solutions is key to mitigating some of the repercussions of climate change, from unstable weather patterns to food and water scarcities.

With an additional $1 billion for the company's repowering project, Clearway's Max Gardner noted, "This upsized financing underscores Clearway's outstanding track record of development execution and is underpinned by solid fundamentals that drive our business today."

