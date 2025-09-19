Mom urges parents to take action after dangerous weather trends threaten US schools: 'Imagine trying hard to breathe and learn at the same time'

It's been linked to a number of concerning outcomes for learners.

Heat and pollution present a compound threat for students across the United States, but one mom is helping to empower parents, teachers, and others with a simple solution.

What's happening?

Jayne Black, a Wisconsin field organizer for the environmental advocacy organization Moms Clean Air Force, is partnering with climate organization Impacts US to provide free heat sensors to teachers in her state, the organization revealed.

These devices will provide concrete data about heat trends in individual classrooms, and she hopes this can help bring awareness to how classroom heat can affect student learning and health. She is prioritizing schools that already bear the brunt of pollution, such as those situated near the Oak Creek and Valley coal plants outside Milwaukee.

"Imagine trying hard to breathe and learn at the same time," Black told Moms Clean Air Force.

Why are classroom heat and pollution concerning?

Both heat in the classroom and pollution have been associated with a number of concerning outcomes for learners, according to Moms Clean Air Force. Some of these include behavioral disorders, learning differences, increased absenteeism, triggering of asthma attacks, headaches, fatigue, nausea, and rashes.

For instance, one comprehensive global study found that long-term heat exposure impaired students' cognitive abilities, affecting their academic performance, particularly in complex subjects such as mathematics. Another study found that air pollution from traffic could be stunting kids' brain development. And yet another paper linked air pollution with falling test scores.

Many children also face noise pollution from traffic, which studies have tied to increased stress and learning difficulties.

What's being done to make schools safer for learners?

A number of schools and districts are making changes meant to reduce pollution and cool down classrooms. For instance, the number of K-12 schools using solar power in the U.S. has more than quadrupled in the past 10 years, according to one study. And some districts are converting their school bus fleets to electric. Meanwhile, a U.K. school has found a unique way to address traffic pollution, installing a "living school gate" made of air-purifying plants.

If you're looking for more information about how to keep kids safe from threats such as pollution and severe weather, Moms Clean Air Force has you covered with tons of free information and resources. For instance, in its summary about Black's initiative, this nonpartisan and nonprofit organization also gives readers a few suggestions to get involved in addressing indoor air quality and heat at their local schools. There's also a petition urging Congress to fully fund the federal agencies that can help us prepare for and recover from severe weather threats.

