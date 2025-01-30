Primary school sparks excitement with new addition to its front gate: 'We're thrilled it has finally come to fruition'

"I sincerely hope this will help other schools and communities work together to create greener, cleaner and safer environments."

A "living school gate" made of plants in the U.K. is delivering major health benefits to children, according to researchers.

The structure, which is made up of 140 plants and has a separate green screen made of ivy, filters out high pollution resulting from heavy traffic near Sandfield Primary School in Guildford, according to a press release from the University of Surrey. According to the study published in Science of the Total Environment, the structure reduces harmful particle pollution by nearly one third. Plus, there has been a 5 decibel reduction in disruptive and distracting traffic noise.

This is heartening news, as pollution has been tied to a number of concerning outcomes among schoolchildren. For instance, one study found that air pollution from traffic could be stunting kids' brain development. Another paper linked air pollution with falling test scores. Meanwhile, a number of studies have connected noise pollution to learning difficulties in school and increased levels of stress.

But it's not just learning that can be affected. Noise pollution has also been tied to stress-related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Meanwhile, air pollution can cause low birth weight, asthma, reduced lung function, respiratory infections and allergies in children, according to the European Environment Agency.

Sandfield's headteacher and co-author of the study, Kate Collins, called the new green infrastructure a "long-standing ambition."

"We're thrilled it has finally come to fruition, marking a significant milestone in protecting our environment and the health and well-being of everyone who learns and works at our school," she said, per the press release.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Kate Alger added, "As a former Sandfield parent and long-time local resident, I've been very worried about air pollution for years. I'm pleased to have been part of this collaborative project and to see the vision we had brought to life. I sincerely hope this will help other schools and communities work together to create greener, cleaner and safer environments."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.