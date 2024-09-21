New study shows nationwide increase in schools using solar energy: 'Every single public school in my area ... has some kind of solar installed'

"The projects would pay for themselves in a few years, and then that money could go to teachers and programs that really need funding."

In the big wide world of solar power, homes and electric cars get a lot of the spotlight. However, there's a more public place embracing sun-powered savings. Any guesses, class?

The answer is schools. According to a recent study from clean energy non-profit Generation180, the number of K-12 schools using solar power has more than quadrupled in the past 10 years, covering a student population of over 6.2 million kids.

To put that in perspective, more than one in nine students in the U.S. now attend a school with solar. In total, those schools create enough power to electrify 330,000 households, and from 2022 to 2023, over 800 schools added solar capacity — at least one every single day, reported Electrek.

Almost every state also has at least one solar school. Leading the way are California, New Jersey, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, according to the study.

"We want all schools and communities, regardless of their size, geography, or wealth, to have access to affordable, clean energy," said Tish Tablan, senior director of Generation180's Electrify Our Schools Program and lead author of the study.

Schools need a lot of electricity, but with rooftop panels, districts can cut down power costs while reinvesting the savings back into students, teachers, and surrounding communities — not to mention the huge reduction in pollution. All are benefits that can apply to using solar in other public spaces, too.

The transition also offers classrooms an educational opportunity, and some students even get hands-on experience installing the panels, reported Electrek.

To combat the barriers around installation, many schools have funded the projects through third-party ownership models, received state-funded grants, or drawn on clean energy tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, according to Electrek.

"Too many schools are still missing out on the many benefits that solar energy brings to students, communities, and the climate," said Stuart Gardner, executive director of Generation180. "We hope this report will inspire more schools to explore what's possible in their districts and join the clean energy movement."

The news has generated some buzz online, too.

"I just checked satellite maps. … Every single public school in my area (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) has some kind of solar installed," reported one Electrek commenter.

"The projects would pay for themselves in a few years, and then that money could go to teachers and programs that really need funding," mused another.

