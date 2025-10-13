Unlikely nation could become key player in tackling major global issue: 'They don't go back when they make shifts like this'

"The question would be, to what extent does that agreement have the scope to turn the tables on this problem."

As the world faces the consequences of increasing plastic waste, China has seemingly become an outspoken proponent for massive reforms and proactive solutions.

First reported by Politico, Chinese officials appeared to offer their support for a United Nations-led plastics treaty while speaking at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, in August. While the nations failed to reach an agreement on the basic parameters of a treaty, Chinese representative Haijun Chen delivered an address that noted the effects of the life cycle of plastic products.

"Plastic pollution is far more complex than we expected," Chen said, per Politico. "It runs through the entire chain of production, consumption, and recycling and waste management, as well as relates to the transition of development models of over 190 U.N. countries."

Plastic products can take centuries to years to decompose. Depending on the plastic type and environmental conditions, it can wreak havoc on ecosystems. Since plastic is not biodegradable, it never fully decomposes. Instead, it simply breaks down into smaller microplastics, which are persistent pollutants that can accumulate in the environment. These particles can then harm wildlife and even enter the food chain, ultimately impacting the human population.

According to Dennis Clare, a legal adviser for Micronesia, China's address has given the treaty talks a much-needed jolt. "They don't go back when they make shifts like this," Clare said, per Politico. With over 20 years of experience in treaty negotiations, Clare acknowledged that China "has a lot of gravity, so things start to blow the way they flow."

In 2020, China announced a plan to cut down on plastic use by this year. The country took aim at the dependence on single-use plastics across many industries. Officials looked to promote the use of alternative materials and degradable shopping bags to reduce plastic usage.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Despite those lofty goals, China still remains one of the world's largest producers of plastic waste. But as the country continues to make strides in addressing the growing issue, other countries may soon follow suit. This can pave the way for the eventual passing of a U.N. plastics treaty.

"The value of the process is that we all know where countries stand, so it wouldn't take long to consummate an agreement among those who have similar positions," said Clare. "The question would be, to what extent does that agreement have the scope to turn the tables on this problem."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.