Researchers make concerning discovery about the brightly colored plastic products in your home — here's what you need to know

Plastic pollution and the abundance of microplastics in our oceans and food systems is a growing concern.

It's well known that plastics wreak havoc on our environment. Plastics have been the subject of numerous studies and reduction efforts — thanks to their inability to decompose and their tendency to break down into microplastics, which have flooded our food and ocean systems.

One study has suggested that the colors of plastics have an impact on how much they will affect the environment.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, research has proved that the color of a plastic item may contribute to the rate at which it degrades into microplastics. In a complementary study between scientists from the U.K. and South Africa, different colored plastics were left on a roof in England for three years and compared with plastic items found on a beach in South Africa. The experiment showed that red, blue, and green plastics degrade faster than other colors.

Lead researcher Dr. Sarah Key stated to the Guardian: "It's amazing that samples left to weather on the rooftop in Leicester [U.K.] and those collected on a windswept beach at the southern tip of the African continent show similar results."

Why is this discovery important?

A report from the UN Environment Programme highlighted the environmental impacts of microplastics and how they are everywhere — from the oceans to our soil and freshwater systems, in our tap water, and more. The prevalence of these microplastics is harmful to animal and human health, from causing inflammation to disrupting neurological systems, as per the UNEP.

What is also concerning is that there is still so much plastic, despite the amount of knowledge we have on the harms of plastics. From food wrapped up in grocery stores, to packaging materials, to the fast-fashion industry, plastic continues to be produced and improperly recycled. In fact, according to an MIT Technology Review, only 5-6% of plastics are recycled every year.

What's being done about plastics?

While statistics about plastics can be dizzying, that doesn't mean there aren't numerous solutions.

For starters, this new research about red, green, and blue plastics degrading faster than other colors can be beneficial, as it can help promote reduced use of those colors. In fact, Wrap, an anti-waste charity, is "already advising manufacturers to avoid pigments so that plastic can be recycled more easily," reported the Guardian.

Additionally, considering the low recycling rate of plastic in general, there are numerous ways to avoid purchasing and using it. This includes swapping cleaning products for household ingredients or prioritizing reusable items.

