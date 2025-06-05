Over 33,000 residents apply for $1,200 e-bike rebate after state launches program: 'It's very exciting'

"I have personally taken calls today from people around the state who have been selected."

After Washington launched its e-bike rebate program, the state's Active Transportation Division received 33,175 eligible applications from residents.

As The Seattle Times reported, the e-bike program provides $300 to $1,200 to residents who want to buy electric bicycles.

Since the state only secured funding to provide approximately 8,500 rebates, applicants were entered into a lottery. Those who were not selected landed on a wait list.

"I have personally taken calls today from people around the state who have been selected," Adele Peers, who is helping run the program, said in an email. "It's very exciting!"

This e-bike rebate program is inspiring because it could help people transition away from gas-powered vehicles and embrace clean-energy transportation. An e-bike rebate program was also launched in the city of Tacoma, while other municipalities and states have been implementing similar incentives for their residents.

Making e-bikes more affordable is crucial to their adoption, especially with tariffs looming over goods made in China and elsewhere. A report revealed that Chinese manufacturers produce approximately 86% of the e-bikes sold in America.

Meanwhile, there is a growing interest in e-bikes as a sustainable means of transportation. E-bikes are especially practical in hilly cities with established bicycle networks, which includes Seattle.

With e-bike prices remaining steady, rebates and tax incentives make them more affordable and accessible to more people.

