Tech giant unveils next-gen e-bike with astonishing power — here are the details

If you love biking in the outdoors, getting an e-bike can help you go farther.

Bosch's new e-bike is packed with power and will make climbing tough terrain easy.

According to Interesting Engineering, the German tech company's Performance Line CX-R features a race mode, a peak output of between 600 and 750 watts, 85 to 100 Newton meters of torque, and 400% pedal assistance.

The race mode provides riders with the extra power needed to conquer rocky paths that they would usually need to walk. The eMTB+ mode enables the motor to transition between eMTB mode and Race mode. It adapts seamlessly to the rider's effort, which they won't even notice.

After the rider navigates through tough terrain, they can conserve battery and range by dialing back the power.

The new Kiox 400C display adapts to the data it provides based on a rider's situation. For example, if a rider is climbing, it displays elevation; if a rider is descending, it shows speed data.

Riders can also customize the data they see on the eBike Flow app or on the handlebar display.

Bosch expects the CX-R to go on sale this fall, and it has made the motor upgradable through the eBikeFlow app.

If you love biking in the outdoors, getting an e-bike can help you go farther, and they're better for the environment than getting a gas-powered vehicle. If you're concerned about the minerals that need to be mined for the battery, 16.5 billion tons are being mined each year using vehicles powered with dirty energy. That's compared to 30 million tons annually for electric vehicles.

Switching to an EV can also save you money — $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance. If you want to save even more money, consider installing solar panels to charge your electric vehicle with solar energy, rather than relying on the grid.

EnergySage makes it easy to get solar with its free marketplace, where you can search providers in your area. The company can even save you up to $10,000 in installation costs. If they are still too steep, consider leasing solar panels. Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can help you benefit from solar with no down payment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.