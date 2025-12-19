Startup rolls out game-changer for EV owners: 'Convenient, reliable, and cost-efficient'

There are over 4 million electric vehicles on the road in the U.S. right now, and that's expected to jump to over 25 million by the end of this decade. But the crazy thing is that, despite all the amazing innovation in this space, many of the people who own an EV and charge their car at home are still using what's called Level 1 units, which plug into a regular wall outlet but can take up to 40 hours for a full charge.

It works, but if you're using your EV every day, this can quickly become a challenge.

The easiest solution? Upgrading to Level 2 speed at home, which supercharges that timeframe by powering an EV from 0% to 80% in just a 4- to 10-hour range.

So to learn more about how EV owners and leasees (and anyone thinking about getting an EV, really) can find the optimal charging setup for their home, The Cool Down talked with Carmen Robinson, the senior vice president at Qmerit, which is the largest certified EV installer network in North America.

"The best EV ownership experience starts at home, and Level 2 charging is the most convenient, reliable, and cost-efficient way to power your vehicle," Robinson told us.

And often the benefits extend far beyond this: "For many homeowners, that first charger installation becomes the entry point into broader home electrification — unlocking opportunities like solar, battery storage, and smart energy management that build long-term resilience and savings."

Qmerit has installed over 770,000 EV chargers in the decade it's been in business, and the secret to its success is making the installation process as simple and streamlined as humanly possible. Their goal is to "remove friction at every step," as Robinson put it.

Here's everything you need to know about how their Level 2 installation process works.

First steps for a quick install

Robinson walked us through the nitty-gritty for setting up a Level 2 charger at home through Qmerit's custom shopping setup.

"First, you choose the Level 2 charger you prefer — whether it's the model recommended by your automaker, your dealer, or Qmerit's expert guidance," she said.

"Next, you complete a short digital survey about your home and upload a few photos of your electrical panel and desired charger location," Robinson continued. That info is uploaded into Qmerit's private, secure platform for analysis, and it's what enables the Qmerit team to provide you with a free installation estimate instantly and right from your phone. This is also when you'll be able to see what local rebates your home might qualify for.

"From there, Qmerit matches you with a nearby certified installer who contacts you directly to schedule the installation at your convenience," she added. "It's fast, seamless, and built to make home charging effortless."

How much does a Level 2 charger cost?

Charging an EV at home can help maximize your savings. That's because home electricity is cheaper on average than what you'd find at public charging stations ($0.16 per kilowatt-hour versus $0.38) — and way cheaper than traditional gas prices ($2.94 per gallon on average).

Robinson told us that while the installation costs for a Level 2 charger will vary depending on a home's electrical setup, "most homeowners can expect to pay between $800 and $2,500, with the national average around $1,700."

She explained that the biggest factors for pricing are the distance from your electrical panel to the charger location and whether any electrical upgrades will be necessary. And "if additional electrical work is needed, your Qmerit-certified installer will provide a custom proposal before work begins."

The bottom line is that for Qmerit, "most standard installations are completed in just a few hours, and every project is permitted and installed to National Electric Code standards for safety and reliability," Robinson said.

Who will actually be doing the installation?

"Qmerit's certified installers are the backbone of our electrification network," Robinson told us. "Each contractor is carefully selected and rigorously vetted for licensing, insurance, safety compliance, and quality workmanship. We verify business credentials, electrical licenses, liability and workers' [compensation] coverage, and every installer undergoes a comprehensive background check."

And if something goes wrong after installation, Qmerit also has you covered.

"Every Qmerit installation is backed by our 'peace of mind' guarantee, which includes a one-year electrical parts and labor warranty on the installation itself, in addition to your charger manufacturer's product warranty," Robinson said.

Where do local rebates come into play?

The federal EV charger tax incentive is still available until the middle of 2026, which slashes 30% off the hardware and installation costs (up to $1,000) for qualified users. And there are plenty of local, state-wide, and utility-based incentives as well. But navigating the tax-credit waters can get tricky fast.

For that reason, Robinson mentioned that simplifying the fine print is a big part of Qmerit's process.

"Qmerit identifies any available federal, state, local, or utility incentives tied to the customer's address and installation type. These savings are presented alongside the quote so homeowners immediately understand their potential cost reduction."

And after the actual installation, "customers receive detailed invoices and permit documentation [from the Qmerit team that] they can use to apply for rebates directly through the administering agencies."

Where is Qmerit available, and which types of EVs are eligible?

Qmerit has a nationwide network set up (plus operations in Canada), with over 23,000 licensed electricians to help.

And as for which EVs are eligible, Robinson told us that Qmerit partners with nearly every major automaker in North America (think: Ford, GM, BMW, Rivian, and Kia), and the company is also a certified installer for Tesla charging systems.

Robinson also noted that you don't need a specific brand of car to use Qmerit. "Whether you purchase a new or used EV from a dealer or a resale outlet, Qmerit can install a Level 2 charger for virtually any vehicle in a single-family home," she said.

To cap it all off, Robinson mentioned that "electrification succeeds when it feels simple." Hence the instant free quote and rebate guidance from Qmerit.

"Hardware matters," she said, "but what truly builds confidence is a smooth, supported experience from start to finish."

