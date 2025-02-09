Car enthusiast shares honest review after testing all-electric driving: 'In less than a week, I changed my mind'

A car enthusiast took to Reddit to sing the praises of their new electric vehicle, telling the internet that their skepticism about EVs had been laid to rest by their new car.

Posting in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the user explained that they had long been "put off" by the "usual issues" surrounding EVs, naming price, range, and lack of refueling infrastructure, while also noting their affinity for both manual transmission cars and hatchbacks.

However, they came across a first-generation Nissan Leaf that was inexpensive and bought it. Almost immediately, their worries about EVs were put to rest.

"Even with only '90' miles of range (according to the guess o meter), it's more than adequate for my daily needs around town and I can easily keep it charged on the level 1 charger that came with it," they said.

They noted that as a gearhead, they weren't expecting to appreciate how quiet and smooth it was to drive or the torque and response of the electric powertrain. They also loved not having to idle in traffic.

"When I bought it, I had no plans to sell my previous commuter car but in less than a week I changed my mind," they said, noting that they were keeping their pickup truck to haul things for work and to use for longer trips than the Leaf can sustain.

The poster's change of heart is a common one among people who make the switch from gas-powered cars to EVs. In fact, EV sales are booming around the globe.

Countries including Norway are on track to have their sold cars consist entirely of EVs, which outnumber gas-powered cars on the road there, while China's BYD is pushing out new batteries that cost substantially less, further improving their appeal. In the United States, states such as Washington are passing legislation that makes EVs more affordable than ever.

In the comments on this post, people celebrated the poster's conversion.

"The Leaf is one hell of a gateway drug," one user said. "Now I have to drive a Niro EV just to feel normal."

"People keep talking about EVs 'limiting mah freedom' but honestly I think it's the opposite," another said.

"Drive a higher performance one and you'll never want to go back," a third said. "I came from a GTI to a 18 model 3 dual motor in March. Ho-Ly s*** this thing straight flies."

